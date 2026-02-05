Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers and New Orleans Saints Celebrate Battle of the Branches Flag Football Tournament

Battle of the Branches

U.S. Marine Corps (New Orleans Division) Claims Championship in Annual Military Competition

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers, the Official Injury Lawyers of the New Orleans Saints, alongside the New Orleans Saints, successfully hosted the annual Battle of the Branches flag football tournament on Jan. 29 at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, LA. The event brought together active-duty service members and veterans from across the region for a day of competition, camaraderie, and recognition of military service.

A total of 212 participants competed across 11 teams, representing the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and a dedicated Veterans team. Teams were divided between New Orleans and Louisiana divisions for each branch, with the Veterans team competing as a unified group.

The championship matchup featured the Coast Guard (Louisiana Division) facing off against the Marine Corps (New Orleans Division). The Marine Corps (New Orleans Division) emerged victorious, continuing a strong tradition of competition that has seen past championships claimed by both the Marine Corps and Air Force in recent years.

“It’s always incredible to see the level of pride and intensity these teams bring to the field,” said Chad Dudley, founding partner of Dudley DeBosier. “This event goes far beyond football. It’s about honoring service, building connections, and creating an experience these men and women can look forward to year after year.”

In addition to the on-field action, the event highlighted the continued participation of many returning competitors who come back annually to represent their branches. Halftime activities and post-game celebrations further added to the day’s energy, reinforcing the sense of community among participants.

Several members of the New Orleans Saints organization were also in attendance, including current players Tyler Shough and Erik McCoy, as well as Saints legends Greg Fassitt, Pat Swilling, and Buford Jordan, who spent time engaging with participants and supporting the teams.

“The support from the Saints makes this event something special for everyone involved,” said Steven DeBosier, founding partner of Dudley DeBosier. “From the competitive play to the relationships built off the field, Battle of the Branches continues to grow into a meaningful tradition for our military community.”

Following the tournament, Dudley DeBosier hosted a dinner for all participants at the Saints facility. The winning Marine Corps (New Orleans Division) team will receive a VIP hospitality experience during the New Orleans Saints Summer Training Camp.

