Governor Katie Hobbs Announces Know Your Rights Website to Inform Arizonans of Constitutional Rights

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced a new website, knowyourrights.az.gov, to inform Arizonans of their constitutional rights when engaging with federal law enforcement or in peaceful protests. The website, available in English and Spanish, includes information for Arizonans if they are stopped by an ICE agent or an agent comes to their home or workplace, information for Tribal members, and guidance for peaceful protesters and observers. 

