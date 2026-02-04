Xavvi™ Launches AI and Web3 Creator Revolution at Star-Studded Pre-Grammy Event.

Peter Wu, CEO & Founder of Xavvi™, emphasized the platform’s mission during his keynote remarks.

Empowering Creators with AI and Web3: Xavvi's Game-Changing Launch.

AI + WEB 3 is all about data ownership.” — Peter Wu

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The future of digital ownership took center stage at an exclusive Pre-Grammy celebration at the prestigious ARC Beverly, where Xavvi™ officially launched its groundbreaking AI and Web3 creator platform. The event marked a major step toward shifting power back to creators and influencers, enabling true ownership of audiences, content, and data.More than a product launch, the evening represented a new era of creator empowerment. The electrifying affair was hosted by Billboard Top 40 artist Ricky Rebel and featured a Getty Images red carpet. Attendees witnessed a dynamic lineup of performances, including singer-songwriter Liyah Bey, the night was closed by multi-platinum recording artist B. Howard with his hit anthem “Champions.”The event showcased Xavvi™ as a platform built to challenge traditional social media models by giving creators direct control over their audience relationships. Notable guests included 5x Grammy Nominee Septimius The Great; Karla Gordy, Chair of the Bristol Beverly Hills Arts & Culture Commission; John A. Mirisch, Beverly Hills City Council Member; Kathy Garver, Grammy Nominee & Special Guest; Larry Namer, Founder of E! Entertainment; and Douglas Ivanovich, musician, American Icon Awards producer, and CEO of WP1.Peter Wu, CEO & Founder of Xavvi™, emphasized the platform’s mission during his keynote remarks:“AI and Web3 are ultimately about data ownership. Creators generate immense digital value every day, yet until now they haven’t controlled it. Xavvi™ is here to change that.”The celebration was further supported by Pierre Patrick, Artist Agency Representative, highlighting the industry-wide interest in Xavvi's new model How Xavvi™ Empowers CreatorsXavvi™ introduces a suite of tools designed to help creators build sustainable, self-owned digital ecosystems.AI Digital TwinsCreators can deploy intelligent AI avatars that engage fans around the clock, transforming passive audiences into active, revenue-generating communities.Trustable Data Assets (TDA Tokens)Audience relationships are converted into blockchain-secured Trustable Data Assets, giving creators verifiable, ownable digital assets that grow alongside their careers.Creator-First MonetizationXavvi™ offers a revenue-sharing model that delivers 70% of net revenue directly to creators. Fans are also rewarded with tokens for engagement and support, strengthening long-term community alignment.A New Frontier for Digital OwnershipAs creators increasingly recognize the limitations of traditional platforms, Xavvi™ presents a compelling alternative. The platform positions itself not simply as a tool, but as infrastructure for a creator-owned digital future.Creators interested in owning their value, expanding their reach, and building long-term digital legacies are invited to join the Xavvi™ ecosystem. About Xavvi™Xavvi™ is a next-generation digital platform that combines AI-generated avatars with Web3 token economics to give creators and influencers ownership and control over their audience data. The company is building foundational infrastructure for creator-led growth through blockchain-secured digital assets.

