Doubles Winners of the Vero Beach International Tennis Open at Grand Harbor

Fifth Edition of Vero Beach International Tennis Open at Grand Harbor in Vero Beach Florida

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vero Beach International Tennis Open Concludes Fifth-Anniversary Edition with Thrilling Championships and Historic Court DedicationThe Vero Beach International Tennis Open (VBITO), officially titled the Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi of Melbourne Vero Beach International Tennis Open, successfully wrapped up its milestone fifth-anniversary edition today at the prestigious Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club in Vero Beach, Florida. The W75 USTA Pro Circuit women's tournament featured elite competition on clay courts, drawing more than 100 professional players from over 30 countries to compete for a $75,000 prize purse and valuable WTA ranking points.A centerpiece of the anniversary celebration was the formal dedication of the stadium court as the Ivan Lendl Stadium Court at Grand Harbor. In an emotional ceremony, the court was named in honor of tennis legend and Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl, acknowledging his extraordinary career and continued connection to the Grand Harbor community. This prestigious tribute added historic significance to the matches contested on center court throughout the week.In singles play, Canada's Bianca Andreescu, seeded No. 6, captured her second title of the 2026 season with a dominant 7-5, 6-1 victory over unseeded Xiaodi You of China in the final. Andreescu displayed exceptional form in route to the championship, defeating Victoria Hu, Lia Karatancheva, Kajsa Rinaldo Persson, and Jazmin Ortenzi. Building on her recent success in Bradenton, this triumph boosted her WTA ranking from No. 228 No. 162—a rise of 66 positions—underscoring her strong resurgence as a former Grand Slam champion.The doubles title was claimed by the American twin sisters from Naples, Florida, Allura Zamarripa and Maribella Zamarripa. The dynamic duo delivered a standout performance, showcasing exceptional chemistry, precise execution, and sibling synergy to secure the crown. Their victory marked a proud achievement for Florida tennis and highlighted the rising talent on the professional circuit.The tournament served as the focal point of the vibrant "Grand Week" festival at Grand Harbor, attracting over 4,600 spectators throughout the event. Despite temperatures dropping to the mid-40s during the final, the atmosphere remained electrifying, with sold-out box seats and VIP areas reflecting the growing popularity of the competition. Additional highlights included a celebrity-led opening ceremony, engaging art and fashion shows, an antique car showcase, and a luxury vehicle display presented by the title sponsors.The success of this milestone edition would not have been possible without the extraordinary dedication of approximately 250 volunteers, who contributed tirelessly across all facets of the event—from guest services and ball crew responsibilities to player support and community engagement—ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for participants and attendees alike.Tournament organizers extend their deepest gratitude to the generous sponsors who made this celebration possible, including title sponsors Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, and Audi of Melbourne, as well as GHO Homes, Vero Premier Properties (a signature division of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury), and all other supporting partners."Hosting the Vero Beach International Tennis Open for its fifth year has been an incredible honor for Grand Harbor Golf & Beach Club," said tournament organizers. "We are especially proud to dedicate our center court to the legendary Ivan Lendl and to thank our sponsors—Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi of Melbourne, GHO Homes, Vero Premier Properties—and, above all, our incredible team of 250 volunteers for helping deliver an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and the community. This edition cements VBITO's place as one of the premier women's professional tennis events in the U.S., and we look forward to even greater success ahead."For additional information, photos, and details on future events, please visit

