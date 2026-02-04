Wood Products Development Council to Meet February 12, 2026

The Wood Products Development Council gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on February 12, 2026, at 10:00 am.

The public may attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at the location listed below. The meeting will take place at the following locations:

10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY – Orchard Room Online at: meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=ma24dfb70adfe8a0960f79c5ee815a1ad

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to woodproducts.ny.gov/meetinginformation prior to February 12, 2026.

Minutes and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting at woodproducts.ny.gov/meetinginformation.

For more information, please contact [email protected].