Parents and Teens Show Up Together in Community Effort to Prevent Teen Driving Tragedies

Community partners, first responders, and LaBovick Law Group gather at the Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment held at Palm Beach State College in Lake Worth Beach, Florida. First responders demonstrate coordinated emergency response procedures during a controlled teen driving safety reenactment as part of the Together 4 Safety initiative. Safety 4 Life and LaBovick Law Group team members gather with community participants during the Safety Fair following the Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment.

Families experienced a live crash reenactment designed to turn awareness into shared responsibility.

Prevention starts with real conversations, at home, in schools, and in the community. When parents and teens show up together, awareness turns into responsibility.” — Esther LaBovick, CEO of Safety 4 Life

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- This was one of those events families talk about long after they leave. On Saturday morning, parents and teens stood side by side on the Palm Beach State College campus, watching something no one ever hopes to experience, but everyone needs to understand.The Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment wasn’t about scare tactics, it was about showing families, together, how quickly a single moment on the road can change everything.Many teens arrived with their parents, some preparing to get behind the wheel for the first time. For families, experiencing the reenactment together transformed nerves into conversation and awareness into shared responsibility.“I’m about to get my driver’s license for the first time, and for my parents it really matters to see that I’m taking this seriously,” said one student who attended with his family. “I want them to know that I’m learning, that I’m informed, and that I care about making responsible decisions when I’m behind the wheel.”The Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment, hosted by Safety 4 Life in partnership with LaBovick Law Group and Palm Beach State College, featured a carefully coordinated, live simulation of a serious motor vehicle crash. First responders demonstrated emergency response procedures in a controlled, educational setting designed to inform, not shock. The goal was awareness, reflection, and meaningful dialogue, not fear.A driving instructor who participated in the on-site Safety Fair shared that family involvement made a noticeable difference. “When teens show up with their parents, you can tell they’re taking this seriously,” he said. “They’re not just thinking about passing a test. They’re asking questions, learning, and starting to understand that driving is a responsibility, not just a milestone. For parents, it’s reassuring to see that level of engagement.”For Esther LaBovick, CEO of Safety 4 Life and co-founder of LaBovick Law Group, the mission is deeply personal.“As a mother of three, this is something I’ve lived myself,” said LaBovick. “I sat next to my own children during this stage, having these same conversations, wanting them to understand what it really means to be responsible behind the wheel. Brian and I have spent decades as personal injury attorneys seeing the consequences when those conversations don’t happen in time. Our goal is to help families have them sooner, while we still can.”Following the reenactment, families were invited to the Safety Fair, where first responders, educators, healthcare organizations, and community partners engaged in one-on-one conversations with teens and parents, extending the experience beyond the simulation and into practical guidance and shared learning.Community CollaborationThe Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment was made possible through the extraordinary commitment of local agencies and organizations that donated their time, expertise, and resources while continuing to serve the community through real-world emergencies every day. Safety 4 Life and LaBovick Law Group extend their sincere gratitude to the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, The School District of Palm Beach County, Palm Beach Health Network, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, Kauff’s Towing, and Dignity Memorial.Their participation and collaboration were essential to bringing this experience to life and reinforcing a shared commitment to protecting families and saving lives.For Brian and Esther LaBovick, the purpose behind Together 4 Safety is simple: keeping families together. After years of supporting families whose lives were permanently changed by teen driving tragedies , their focus has shifted toward prevention, helping parents and teens confront risk together before it becomes irreversible.About Safety 4 LifeSafety 4 Life is a nonprofit foundation created by Brian and Esther LaBovick with a mission to prevent serious injuries and save lives through immersive, high-impact educational programs. The organization works with schools, families, and community partners to help young people understand the real-world consequences of everyday decisions and to foster a culture of responsibility and care.About LaBovick Law GroupLaBovick Law Group is a personal injury law firm dedicated to representing individuals and families whose lives have been impacted by serious accidents. Through its work with Safety 4 Life and the Together 4 Safety initiative, the firm extends its commitment beyond the courtroom, focusing on prevention, education, and protecting families before tragedy occurs.Media AssetsHigh-resolution photos and video highlights from the Together 4 Safety Community Crash Reenactment are available here:Photos: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1M3PLBd7bRLbTSq1-Bc8uGijRcYCkfHDb?usp=drive_link Additional materials and background information are available upon request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.