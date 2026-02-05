GARM Clinic Introduces HSV Immunotherapy Protocol to Help Patients Break the Cycle of Recurrent Outbreaks

GARM Clinic

Three-phase treatment offers patients with HSV infections an alternative to perpetual antiviral management

ROATAN, BAY ISLANDS, HONDURAS, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GARM Clinic , a specialized medical facility focused on advanced regenerative, longevity, and immunotherapy treatments, announced today the availability of a three-phase immunotherapy protocol for patients with recurrent herpes simplex virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2) infections. The treatment, which has been administered to hundreds of patients over 13 years of clinical application, offers an immune-based approach aiming to achieve sustained viral suppression for patients who have not responded adequately to conventional antiviral therapy or for patients who do not wish to take antivirals on a long term basis.An estimated 1 in 3 adults worldwide lives with either HSV1 or HSV2. For many, antiviral medications such as valacyclovir and acyclovir provide adequate symptom control. However, long term use of these drugs may not be a desirable option due to decreased efficacy over time and unpleasant side effects in some patients. Even on an antiviral regimen, a significant subset of patients continues to experience frequent outbreaks—monthly, bi-weekly, or near-constant—despite daily suppressive therapy. These patients often also report neurological symptoms including chronic pain, paresthesia, and insomnia that physicians frequently dismiss or misattribute.For this population, conventional treatment represents a cycle with no end: outbreak, medication, brief relief, outbreak again. Quality of life remains compromised indefinitely.The immunotherapy protocol now available at GARM Clinic in Roatan works through a fundamentally different mechanism than antiviral medication. Rather than suppressing viral replication during active outbreaks, the treatment retrains the immune system's response to the virus. Administered in three phases over 10-12 weeks, the treatment aims to achieve sustained latency—long-term suppression of viral reactivation rather than perpetual symptom management.Clinical experience over 13 years has demonstrated a 50-90% reduction in outbreak frequency across the patient population, with many patients achieving extended periods of complete latency. Neurological symptoms associated with recurrent outbreaks have also shown significant improvement, often beginning after the first administration. Individual results vary, and proper medical evaluation is required to determine candidacy."For patients experiencing frequent HSV outbreaks, conventional treatment can feel like a life sentence of symptom management, discomfort, and shame," said Heather Terry, CEO at GARM Clinic. "This immunotherapy protocol offers something different—not a cure, but a genuine opportunity to try to break the cycle and achieve the sustained suppression that antivirals alone haven't provided. We're proud to make this option available to patients who've been told nothing more can be done."The protocol is designed for patients with confirmed HSV-1 and/or HSV-2 who wish to re-alert the immune system to the virus, allowing the immune system to do its job at suppressing outbreaks, instead of trying to manage the symptoms with antivirals. Furthermore, patients with frequent recurrent outbreaks who have not achieved adequate symptom control with antiviral therapy may well achieve latency and relief with the immunotherapy treatment. It is important to note the treatment is not a cure—the virus remains in the body permanently—and is not appropriate for all patients. GARM Clinic conducts thorough medical evaluations via telemedicine to determine candidacy before treatment.Importantly, recent research has identified causation between recurrent HSV infections and an elevated risk of cognitive decline and Alzheimer's disease, with some studies indicating up to 2.5 times higher risk in affected individuals. While more research is needed, suppressing recurrent viral reactivation may potentially reduce the chronic neuroinflammatory burden associated with frequent outbreaks.The HSV immunotherapy protocol is available now at GARM Clinic's Roatán facility. Patients interested in determining their candidacy may request an evaluation at www.garmclinic.com or contact hsvsolution@garmclinic.com.ABOUT GARM CLINICFor twelve years, GARM Clinic has been providing advanced regenerative, longevity and immunotherapy treatments in its specialized medical facility located in Roatán, Bay Islands, Honduras. GARM provides access to high quality, evidence-based, safe and effective therapies not yet available in the United States. The clinic serves international patients seeking alternatives to conventional treatment approaches for chronic and acute conditions, as well as patients seeking safe, cutting edge longevity treatments such as specialized cell and gene therapies. For more information, visit www.garmclinic.com This treatment is not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is not a cure for HSV; the virus remains in the body permanently. Individual results vary. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. Patients should consult with qualified medical professionals to determine if this treatment is appropriate for their individual circumstances.

