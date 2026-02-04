NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT WELCOMES MISTY PRADO AND JARED BRISKIN TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National nonprofit Shoes That Fit is proud to welcome two new members to its esteemed Board of Directors: Misty Prado and Jared Briskin."On behalf of the entire Board, welcome to Misty and Jared. We are excited to have your experiences and perspective enhance our discussions and decision-making processes as we work toward our shared mission at Shoes That Fit." Amy Fass – CEO and Executive Director – Shoes That FitMisty Prado is the Head of Human Resources for Hyundai Capital America, bringing more than 20 years of HR and business leadership experience across financial services, automotive, and investment management. She has led high-performing teams, spanning HR strategy, talent development, employee relations, and organizational transformation, with a focus on building inclusive cultures and aligning people strategies to business outcomes. Raised in a military family with humble beginnings, Misty understands the impact of community generosity firsthand - an experience that continues to inspire her commitment to giving back and supporting initiatives that uplift others.Jared Briskin is President and Chief Executive Officer of Hibbett, Inc., a leading athletic-inspired, toe-to-head omnichannel retailer with approximately 1,000 stores across 36 states. He was promoted to CEO in early 2025 after building a nearly 28-year career with the company. Briskin joined Hibbett in 1998 as a Buyer and progressed through senior leadership roles across merchandising and management. Over the course of his career, he has played a significant role in shaping the company’s product strategy, supporting expansion, and driving long-term growth, while helping to further differentiate the Hibbett brand in a highly competitive retail environment. As CEO, Briskin is recognized as a people-first, visionary leader who empowers teams to innovate, execute effectively, and consistently exceed customer expectations. He is also deeply committed to fostering a strong internal culture and creating meaningful impact in the communities Hibbett serves. Beyond business performance, Briskin is a dedicated advocate for youth-focused initiatives that support education and athletic opportunity. His commitment aligns with the mission of Shoes That Fit, which works to improve the lives of children in need across the United States. “Every child deserves to have their basic needs fulfilled, including properly fitting shoes, so they can play, grow, and thrive in their daily lives,” said Jared Briskin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hibbett, Inc. “I am excited and honored to join the Shoes That Fit board and support its mission.”About Shoes That Fit:A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 218,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.