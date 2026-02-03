The future of mental health care is at VA 

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) is leading the nation in transforming mental health care for America’s Veterans and we’re looking for passionate mental health care providers to join us on that journey.

As patient needs continue to evolve, VA offers a unique environment where evidence-based care, cutting-edge research and innovative technologies come together to support healing, recovery and resilience. For mental health care providers seeking a career with purpose, support and impact, there’s never been a more exciting time to explore opportunities at VA.

Impactful innovation and research

VA’s Office of Research and Development is one of the largest health research organizations in the country, and mental health is a core priority. VA researchers are advancing our understanding of mental health conditions like posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression and suicide risk, while trialing novel treatments and delivery models that improve outcomes for Veterans. Highlights include:

Immersive technologies like virtual reality are being used to treat substance abuse, depression and anxiety.

VA’s National Center for PTSD (NCPTSD), the world’s leading research and educational center of excellence on PTSD, makes strides in care via evidence-based therapies, medications, behavioral interventions and therapeutic devices.

Telehealth offerings to increase mental health care access for Veterans living in rural and underserved areas.

Mental health care roles at VA

VA has openings for qualified and caring mental health professionals at all stages of their career, including:

Whether you’re early in your career or an experienced clinician, VA supports your professional growth through continuing education, interdisciplinary collaboration and avenues into research.

VA job benefits to support your lifestyle

VA takes pride in caring for our employees as they care for our Veterans. VA offers comprehensive employee benefits, predictable schedules, generous leave and a strong support system. It’s rewarding work with rewarding benefits.

Join our team

The future of mental health care is being shaped each and every day at VA, and we’re always looking for qualified professionals to join our mission. If you’re All About Veterans like we are, consider a mental health care career with VA.

Learn more about mental health care careers at VA Careers.