Entrepreneur Christina Smallwood Challenges 'Positive Thinking' Narratives with New Book Redefining Hope as an Habit

Photo by Ada Rey

Hope in the Hard is an Amazon Best Seller, available in the US, Canada, UK, and abroad.

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serial entrepreneur and former celebrity hairstylist Christina Smallwood just released her debut book, Hope in the Hard , on Amazon, which conquered Best Seller status in 3 categories within 2 days of launch. Moving beyond the traditional self-help emphasis on passive optimism, Smallwood introduces a framework that positions hope as a high-performance habit and a practical skill set for navigating professional and personal crises.In a market often saturated with "positive thinking" philosophies, Hope in the Hard serves as a tactical manual for resilience. Smallwood draws on two decades of experience–spanning the high-pressure world of celebrity styling to building a seven-figure business on healthcare–to argue that hope is an active tool rather than an elusive emotion. The book provides readers with what Smallwood calls a "Resilience Toolkit," a series of actionable steps designed to help individuals maintain stability when prayers go unanswered and circumstances do not immediately improve.“This book was written for the moments when you’re doing everything right, yet life still feels heavy,” says Smallwood. “Hope isn’t the absence of hardship; it’s the decision to trust the process inside of it. I want to show readers how to stop waiting for a perfect life before they decide to believe in their future again, and start facing life with heart, humor, and grace.”The narrative is informed by Smallwood’s personal journey through significant life transitions, including a six-year commitment to sobriety and the complexities of raising three children, one with special needs. By sharing the "seasons before the healing," Smallwood provides a roadmap for emotional resilience.Early praise for the book includes endorsements from media personality Courtney Friel and Tamra Judge of The Real Housewives of Orange County, who credit Smallwood’s ability to "rewrite her narrative" and lead with grit. The book also features a foreword by Smallwood’s mother, offering a multi-generational perspective on sustaining faith during periods of uncertainty.Hope in the Hard is published by Game Changer Publishing and will be available in digital and print formats. For more information regarding the book launch, visit @christinaasmallwood About Christina SmallwoodChristina Smallwood is an entrepreneur, social media influencer, and business coach based in San Clemente, California. A coauthor of the Amazon bestseller 90 Day Habits, she specializes in empowering women to achieve financial independence through habit-based leadership and emotional resilience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.