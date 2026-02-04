LA Superior Court closes Spring Street Courthouse Wednesday over water damage

(Subscription required) Hearings and matters scheduled for Wednesday, February 4, in Superior Court departments at the Spring Street Courthouse may be continued, conducted remotely, or moved to the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.