WGES Global™ Announces at National Press Club 2026 WGES Global Symposium Hosted by Athens Opportunity for U.S. Business

Professor Robert Gallagher presents the vision and program framework for WGES Global™ 2026 to invited leaders at the National Press Club Press Launch in Washington, D.C. Executive, academic, government, and industry leaders attend the invitation-only WGES Global™ 2026 Press Launch at the National Press Club, Washington, D.C., announcing the upcoming Athens Symposium, May 19–21, 2026. Daisy Gallagher addresses invited leaders during the WGES Global™ 2026 Press Launch at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. WGES Global™ Leading Experts Steve Ambrose and Dr. Sabine O’Hara attend WGES Global 2026 Launch where each presented an overview of their upcoming master classes for the Athens Symposium in May. Ron Uba contributes to the program discussion at the WGES Global™ 2026 Press Launch, held at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

WGES Global 2026 hosted in Athens will connect new partners, projects, and pathways to expand market globally bringing collaboration and business back to U.S.

WGES Global was founded 2009 in the U.S. with a simple but disciplined purpose, bring right expertise into same room, focus on outcomes. Invited to Athens reflects trusted platform of over 15 years.” — Professor Gallagher, Founder & President WGES Global, Inc.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WGES Global™ , the U.S.-based, convening platform founded in 2009, formally announced its 2026 international symposium in Athens, Greece, following a successful invitation-only press launch breakfast held at the National Press Club WGES Global™ was invited to convene in Athens in recognition of its more than fifteen-year track record as a trusted U.S. platform for serious, execution-focused dialogue at the intersection of sustainability, infrastructure, public health, advanced technology, and investment. The symposium will take place with a pre-event gathering evening of May 18th, then official program from May 19–21, 2026, marking WGES Global’s first convening in Greece and a significant milestone in its international expansion.The National Press Club briefing introduced WGES Global™ Athens 2026 to U.S. media, business leaders, institutional partners, and invited stakeholders, outlining the rationale for Greece as the host country and the opportunity this convening represents for U.S. organizations seeking credible, market-ready international collaboration.Greece Extends an Invitation to a Proven U.S. PlatformGreek national media, including Today Press, characterized the invitation as the extension of a long-standing American institutional model into a broader Greek and European context — positioning WGES Global™ as a bridge between U.S. expertise and Europe’s accelerating sustainability, infrastructure, and public-sector investment landscape.Greek coverage can be read here: https://todaypress.gr/2026/02/01/to-afigima-apo-enan-amerikaniko-thesmo-se-mia-elliniki-kai-evropaiki-ypothesi/ The invitation reflects Greece’s strategic interest in engaging U.S. companies, investors, institutions, and innovators — not only to support domestic initiatives, but to establish reciprocal partnerships that extend into U.S.-based projects, supply chains, and capital markets.Why This Matters to U.S. BusinessWGES Global™ leadership emphasized that Athens 2026 is not a symbolic international event. It is a business-relevant convening designed to support two-way market expansion.For U.S. companies, the Athens symposium offers:• Direct access to Greek and European firms actively seeking U.S. partners• Opportunities to expand into new markets while maintaining a U.S. operational base• Engagement with organizations pursuing joint ventures, U.S. project participation, and export collaboration• Exposure to deployment-ready infrastructure, energy, public health, and technology initiatives• A neutral environment for relationship-driven deal formation, not transactional promotionFor Greek companies, participation provides:• Structured access to U.S. expertise, operators, and investors• Pathways into U.S. infrastructure, sustainability, public health, and technology projects• Opportunities to collaborate with American firms on innovation, scaling, and capital alignmentWGES Global™ serves as the trusted platform where these interests converge — grounded in credibility, discipline, and execution.Why Greece, Why NowGreece is executing one of the most ambitious public investment cycles in the region. According to eKathimerini, Greece’s 2026 national budget increases public investment to €16.7 billion, up from €14.6 billion in 2025, with a strong focus on green energy, sustainable infrastructure, and resilience-driven systems. Through 2030, Greece is targeting:• Approximately €35 billion in green energy investments• Over €30 billion in new energy production and infrastructureThese commitments represent active capital deployment, creating tangible demand for U.S. expertise in sustainable construction, advanced materials, AI and climate intelligence, public health informatics, biotechnology, energy systems, ports, water infrastructure, and integrated resilience solutions — while simultaneously opening channels for Greek firms to participate in U.S.-based initiatives.Speakers Featured at the United States National Press Club DC WGES Global 2026 LaunchThe press launch at the National Press Club in the United States featured senior leaders whose expertise reflects the depth and credibility of WGES Global™ and previews the substance of the Athens 2026 program where they will be attending as Keynote Speakers at the Master Classes:Dr. Sabine O’Hara — Founding Dean of the University of the District of Columbia’s College of Agriculture, Urban Sustainability, and Environmental Sciences — is a distinguished professor, author, and internationally recognized expert in urban sustainability and the circular economy. Her most recent book, Food Justice in American Cities: Stories of Health and Resilience, received first prize in the food security category at the Gourmand Global Awards during the World Food Summit 2025 in Portugal. A long-time WGES Global™ partner, Dr. O’Hara has hosted multiple WGES forums at UDC. She will present in Athens.Stephen Ambrose — A leading expert in climate intelligence and operational AI — brings extensive experience in climate science, Earth observation, and advanced analytics. His career includes service as a Program Executive for Disaster Programs at NASA Headquarters, Physical Scientist at NOAA, Chief Climate Scientist at SAIC, and his current work through Earth Intelligence. His perspective aligns closely with WGES Global™ focus on real-world systems integration and resilience and will be a speaker in Athens.Kevin Kampschroer — Recently retired from the U.S. General Services Administration after more than 50 years of public service — was recognized as a founding WGES Global™ participant and long-time partner. As GSA’s Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of the Office of Federal High-Performance Buildings, he oversaw a portfolio generating approximately $9 billion in annual revenue. Mr. Kampschroer will join Athens 2026 as a keynote speaker, contributing expertise in sustainable and healthy buildings.Jean Robert (J.R.) Baguidy — Former U.S. Department of Commerce official and Senior Advisor in capital access, global markets, export trade finance, venture capital, blockchain, and emerging financial systems — discussed the role of aligned capital in enabling sustainable infrastructure and cross-border growth. Mr. Baguidy has participated in past WGES programs and will again contribute to the Athens symposium.Dr. Ashish Joshi — Dean and Distinguished Professor of the University of Memphis School of Public Health — is a leading expert in public health informatics and AI. He developed the SMAART Labs (Sustainable Model for Applied Affordable Research and Training), applying human-centered design and data-driven decision-making to address social, economic, and health challenges. Dr. Joshi received recognition from New York City for his extraordinary COVID-19 response work and is the author of the first textbook Population Health Informatics: Driving Evidence-Based Solutions into Practice will be presenting in Athens.Ronald Uba — Retired U.S. Department of Commerce Business Development Specialist, WGES Global™ Board Member and U.S. Ambassador — has decades of experience supporting U.S. companies in international markets. His background spans federal service, education, chemistry, biopsychology, and computer-based statistical analysis. Mr. Uba has served as a liaison to WGES Global™ since approximately 2012 and continues to support U.S. business engagement and export collaboration through the platform and will also be joining us in Athens.Leadership PerspectiveProfessor Robert J. Gallagher, President and Executive Chairman of WGES Global™, Chair of the WGES Global™ 2026 Symposium, and longtime architect of the organization’s convening model, emphasized the significance of the Athens invitation: “WGES Global was founded in the United States with a simple but disciplined purpose — to bring the right expertise into the same room and focus on outcomes. Being invited to convene in Athens reflects trust built over fifteen years. Greece is not asking for theory; it is inviting collaboration. Athens 2026 will be about execution, partnership, and building systems that matter — together.”A Business-Centered International ConveningWGES Global™ Athens 2026 is not a trade show or promotional forum. It is an invitation-based environment designed to foster serious business dialogue, joint venture development, market entry strategy, and long-term collaboration.The symposium will focus on five strategic sectors where U.S. expertise is globally competitive:1. Sustainable building technologies and infrastructure performance2. Public health, biotechnology, and AI-enabled resilience3. Reliable and integrated energy systems4. Growth capital aligned with deployment5. Blue economy technologies, including ports, shipping, water systems, and logisticsLooking Ahead to Athens 2026WGES Global™ 2026 will be hosted in Athens under the distinguished hospitality of Greek institutional partners, with participation from senior leaders across U.S. and Greek government, academia, industry, and investment communities.As sustainability, infrastructure, and public health initiatives increasingly move from policy to execution, WGES Global™ Athens 2026 positions Greece as a strategic gateway — and U.S. business as a central partner in shaping what comes next. This interested in partnering with this global premiere symposium should visit www.WGESglobal.com or contact professor@wgesglobal.comBeyond the formal program, WGES Global™ 2026 in Athens will offer participants an immersive experience in one of the world’s most historic and inspiring civilizations. Hosted in Greece—a nation where innovation, philosophy, and democracy were first shaped—attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the country’s cultural and environmental legacy through a curated series of experiences. These include guided an on-site visit to a flagship sustainable development project, private tours of the Acropolis and leading museums, a formal evening reception honoring the WGES Global NOVA Awards Ceremony, and optional activities such as a limited-capacity yacht tour of the Greek islands. Additional cultural, academic, and industry experiences will be announced as programming as it develops reinforcing WGES Global™ as both a world-class symposium and a gateway to meaningful international collaboration. For more information. visit: www.WGESglobal.com About WGES Global™Founded in 2009, WGES Global™ is a U.S.-founded, non-political, nonprofit international NGO that convenes leaders from academia, business, industry, and the public sector to exchange knowledge and collaborate on deployable solutions related to sustainability, public health, and economic vitality. The organization emphasizes education, integrity, and outcomes rather than advocacy or promotion.For additional information and program updates, visit www.WGESGlobal.com Website: https://www.wgesglobal.com Media Contact:On behalf of WGES GlobalMedia Contact:Newsroom at GGWnewsroom@gallagherworldwide.comWGES GlobalProfessor Gallagherprofessor@wgesglobal.com

