Roots Standing Tall: Surviving The Soil, Becoming The Willow Brings A Powerful New Memoir Of Survival, Faith, & Healing

Rebecca W Toney shares an unflinching story of growing through trauma, reclaiming spiritual strength, and learning to stand without becoming hardened.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebecca W Toney releases Roots Standing Tall: Surviving the Soil, Becoming the Willow, a deeply personal memoir that traces one woman's journey through childhood trauma, betrayal, loss, and the long quiet work of healing. Written with emotional clarity and spiritual conviction, the book speaks to readers who have endured painful experiences in silence and are searching for proof that restoration is possible.

In Roots Standing Tall, Toney recounts being raised between faith, family, and unspoken truths on land that was meant to represent legacy and security. Instead, the foundation beneath her life was unstable, and the wounds she carried were planted in the very places where love should have been safest. The narrative follows her as she learns to survive seasons that threatened to break her, not by becoming numb, but by choosing endurance without losing tenderness.

Rather than centering on the harm itself, the book emphasizes the transformation that followed. Toney frames her story not as a recounting of what was done to her, but as a testimony of what could not destroy her. Through vivid memory and reflective storytelling, she explores how a life shaped by hardship can still produce compassion, purpose, and strength, even when the pain was rooted in family history and early silence.

Throughout the memoir, imagery of a weeping willow and red Carolina dirt becomes a living metaphor for resilience. Toney weaves together motherhood, marriage, and faith reclaimed, showing how healing often arrives slowly, through bending, rebuilding, and learning to trust again. Her message is clear: resilience is not the absence of pain, it is the decision to keep growing through it.

Roots Standing Tall is written for readers navigating trauma recovery, spiritual renewal, or the complicated relationship between family love and lasting wounds. It offers companionship to those who have carried heavy stories quietly, and it challenges the belief that survival requires becoming hard. By sharing her path with honesty and hope, Toney creates space for others to believe in their own healing, even if they are still in the process of bending.

