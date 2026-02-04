Submit Release
Governor Newsom on Republicans losing challenge to new Congressional maps at U.S. Supreme Court

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision is good news not only for Californians, but for our democracy,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Let’s remember how we got here. President Trump told Governor Greg Abbott that Republicans were ‘entitled’ to five more Congressional seats, and Texas Republicans fell in line. In direct response, and for explicitly partisan reasons, Governor Gavin Newsom and our Legislature advanced Proposition 50, presented it to the voters, and Californians overwhelmingly supported it. With this latest win, my office has now successfully defended this critical ballot initiative on behalf of Governor Newsom and Secretary of State Weber on seven occasions — and we stand ready to continue defending it as necessary.”

