Optimize Media Marketing Launches Legacy Circle Giving Project to Support The Filipino American Museum in Las Vegas

The Filipino American Museum The Filipino America Museum Legacy Circle Member The Filipino American Museum Exterior

Filipino Business owners in Las Vegas and the businesses that support the Filipino community in Las Vegas are welcome to join the TFAM Legacy Circle.

If you’re proud of your roots and want your U.S.-born children to know our history, speak Tagalog, and live our cultural values, get involved—because heritage grows when we pass it on.” — Jocelyn Bett

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optimize Media Marketing (OMM) proudly announces the launch of its Legacy Circle Giving Project, a community-led fundraising and visibility initiative benefiting The Filipino American Museum in Las Vegas (TFAM).The campaign’s goal is to engage 100 Legacy Circle Members, each making a total $1,500 contribution, structured as follows:- $1,000 donated directly to The Filipino American Museum in Las Vegas- $500 allocated toward professional video podcast production and promotional visibilityThe $1,000 donation supports the museum’s operational costs, cultural programming, preservation efforts, and long-term sustainability. The $500 production sponsorship covers filming, editing, distribution, and multi-platform promotion of each Legacy Circle feature.As part of the Legacy Circle recognition, participants receive a Local Visibility Legacy Package, including:- A professionally produced video podcast interview recorded on-site at the museum or off-site at the OMM office and studio.- Strategic promotion across high-visibility community media platforms- Recognition as an official TFAM Legacy Circle MemberPodcast interviews will be hosted by Jocelyn Bett, Co-Founder and CEO of Optimize Media Marketing, and filmed inside the museum to spotlight both the donor’s story and the cultural importance of TFAM.Each Legacy Circle Member will be featured across:- FilipinoSpotlights.com- FilipinoTownLVDirectory- LasVegasSpotlights.com“This project is about legacy, transparency, and community impact,” said Jocelyn Bett. “By clearly separating the museum donation from production sponsorship, we ensure the museum receives direct support while honoring contributors with meaningful visibility.”The Legacy Circle Giving Project is open now through April 30.All $1,000 donations are made directly to The Filipino American Museum, ensuring clarity, accountability, and donor confidence.To learn more about the museum or to donate directly, visit their website at https://thefilipinoamericanmuseum.com About Optimize Media MarketingOptimize Media Marketing is a Las Vegas–based media and digital marketing company specializing in local visibility, video storytelling, and community-driven promotion. OMM helps businesses, nonprofits, and cultural organizations strengthen their presence through podcasts, spotlight features, and multi-platform distribution. Led by CEO Jocelyn Bett, Optimize Media Marketing is committed to using media as a tool for connection, cultural preservation, and positive community impact.About The Filipino American Museum in Las VegasThe Filipino American Museum in Las Vegas (501 (c) (3) nonprofit) is dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and sharing the rich history, culture, and contributions of Filipino Americans. Through exhibits, education, and community programming, the museum serves as a cultural hub that fosters understanding, pride, and intergenerational connection while honoring the Filipino-American experience in Southern Nevada and beyond.

The Essence of Style by David Tupaz

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.