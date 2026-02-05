New Image Paint Protection of Denver Announces Trend in Automotive Styling with Color PPF

New Image Paint Protection PPF Film Bugatti Colored PPF Wrap on BMW Custom PPF film Cybertruck Tesla custom color wrap

Owner Matt Matthew Highlights Shift from Traditional Vinyl Wraps to Advanced Color Paint Protection Film for Teslas and Luxury Supercars

Car owners in Denver can now get the superior PPF protection at a price that makes sense, making traditional vinyl wraps a less durable alternative for those who care about long-term paint integrity.” — Matt Matthew

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Image Paint Protection , Denver’s premier destination for automotive PPF wraps, is announcing a significant shift in the local car customization market. As more car enthusiasts seek to combine aesthetic flair with superior durability, the company is reporting a massive surge in the adoption of Color Paint Protection Film (PPF) over traditional vinyl wraps. This means an upgrade in unique style, but also longevity, as higher-quality products become available.For years, vinyl was the industry standard for color changes. These offered hundreds of options while PPF was limited to a clear, protective layer. However, Matt Matthew, owner of New Image Paint Protection of Denver, notes that the landscape has evolved. "The biggest trend we are seeing right now is the move toward higher-grade colored PPF wraps . Where vinyl used to hold the crown for variety, PPF is now available in hundreds of shades—including metallic, gloss, matte, satin, and even color-shift finishes," says Matthew.Improved PPF Wraps: Performance Meets CustomizationThe primary driver behind this transition is the dual-purpose nature of the ppf film materials. Unlike vinyl, which is thin and primarily for aesthetics, Color PPF offers the same thick, self-healing, and impact-resistant properties as traditional clear bra installations. This means drivers no longer have to choose between changing their car's look or protecting it from Denver’s notorious road salt and rock chips.Furthermore, new manufacturing breakthroughs have brought the cost of colored PPF closer to that of high-end vinyl. "With more companies entering the space, the price gap has narrowed significantly," Matthew explains. "Car owners and enthusiasts in Denver can now get the superior protection of PPF at a price point that makes sense, effectively rendering traditional vinyl wraps a less durable alternative for those who care about long-term paint integrity."A Focus on Luxury and InnovationNew Image Paint Protection specializes in high-end brands like STEK and Pure PPF, as well as the new color PPF offerings from Inozetek—a brand historically known for high-end vinyl that has recently entered the PPF world with stunning, deep pigments.This trend is particularly prevalent on Tesla vehicles in the Denver metro area. With thousands of identical Model 3s, Model Ys, and Cybertrucks on the road, Tesla owners are increasingly using color-shifting PPF to ensure their vehicles stand out while maintaining the resale value of the factory paint underneath. From everyday rides to exotic supercars like Ferraris and Porsches, the demand for a "protected custom look" has never been higher. The New Image Paint Protection team has years of experience perfecting these makes and models.Comprehensive Protection Beyond the WrapWhile Color PPF is the current standout, New Image Paint Protection continues to offer a full suite of detailing and preservation services. With decades of experience, the meticulous team provides:-Ceramic Coating: Utilizing advanced nanotechnology to create a hydrophobic, glass-like shield over paint or PPF, making maintenance effortless.-Window Tinting: High-performance ceramic tints that block UV rays and significantly reduce cabin heat. This includes special one-piece placements, which require a special touch and are critical for certain vehicles.-Paint Correction: Meticulous polishing to remove swirls and scratches before a wrap or coating is applied.About New Image Paint ProtectionBased in Denver, CO, New Image Paint Protection is a PPF film specialist in the art of automotive preservation. Whether servicing a daily driver or a specialty supercar, the shop combines decades of experience with the industry’s most advanced materials to deliver a flawless finish with PPF film, ceramic coating, window tinting, and more.

