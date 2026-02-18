American Academy McAllister Institute Reduces Enrollment Barriers with New 60-Second College Application

New “60-Second” Application Process Removes 20-Page Barrier for Future Funeral Service Professionals

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move to streamline the path to professional funeral service education, the American Academy McAllister Institute (AAMI) has officially launched a simplified college application process that reduces completion time from 45 minutes to approximately 60 seconds. The modernized one-page digital application replaces a former 20-page document, removing administrative friction for prospective students nationwide.As AAMI enters its centennial year in 2026 , the institute continues to bridge its historic legacy with modern innovation. The decision to overhaul the application process addresses the growing demand for "AI-proof" careers in mortuary science, where AAMI maintains a nearly 90% post-graduate employment rate "In 1926, our founder Dr. John McAllister believed that those caring for the departed deserved a rigorous medical education," said Don Cymbor, President of AAMI. "Today, we carry that mission forward by ensuring the first step toward that education is as accessible as possible. We’ve removed the 20-page hurdle so that compassionate individuals can focus on their future careers, not paperwork."The new application is optimized for both desktop and mobile use, allowing students to apply for AAMI’s accelerated 18-month mortuary science program with unprecedented speed. The institute's predominantly online format already accommodates a diverse student body, and this simplified entry point is expected to further diversify the next generation of funeral service professionals.Prospective students can access the new 60-second application immediately at www.aami.edu ###About American Academy McAllister InstituteAmerican Academy McAllister Institute (AAMI) is a specialized educational institution dedicated to preparing students for careers in mortuary science and funeral service. For decades, AAMI has trained compassionate, skilled funeral directors who serve communities across the United States. With nearly 9 out of 10 graduates finding and sustaining and meaningful careers in this essential profession, AAMI combines rigorous academic training with hands-on experience to ensure graduates are fully prepared to serve families with dignity, professionalism, and care during life's most challenging moments. For more information, visit www.aami.edu

