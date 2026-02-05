Humance and GFT Technologies announce a collaboration to drive successful AI and technology transformations in Canada

QUEBEC, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humance, a dynamic business- and human-driven consulting firm, has just announced a new collaboration with GFT Technologies Canada, a technology integration and transformation firm with approximately 600 employees in Canada and 12,000 globally.

This collaboration combines GFT’s extensive expertise in the implementation of AI and digital transformations and Humance’s proven track record in leadership, culture, and people-centred transformation. Together, the two firms will help organizations turn their digital and AI investments into measurable, sustainable business value by aligning strategy, systems, and people from the start.

Through this joint initiative, clients will now have access to an integrated offering that combines technical execution with the human insight needed to promote lasting change.

“GFT will involve Humance early in major transformation initiatives, particularly in artificial intelligence and enterprise-wide change, to address the human factors critical to success. In turn, Humance will introduce GFT as a trusted technology implementation partner.” – Alain Dumas, CEO, Humance

“This collaboration helps organizations turn technology and AI investments into measurable and sustainable business value by combining GFT’s deep implementation capabilities with Humance’s people-centred transformation expertise, delivering an integrated and human-focused approach to complex change.” – André Gagné, President & CEO, GFT Technologies Canada

In addition to joint mandates, Humance and GFT plan to co-host client events (including webinars and podcasts) to share practical insights on how to successfully adopt these technologies and showcase integrated capabilities from strategy and implementation to enterprise-wide adoption.

This collaboration aligns with Humance’s promise to its clients: to help them achieve their ambitions by challenging leaders and teams to make their organizations more human, successful, and sustainable.

About Humance

Founded in 1980, Humance is a dynamic business- and human-driven consulting firm. With 45 years of experience and 170 employees across Canada, we work at the intersection of business and people to help organizations of all sizes achieve their objectives by unlocking the full potential of their people and teams, making them more human, successful, and sustainable.

Humance boasts five dynamic and high-performing practices that work together to deliver measurable impact:

• Leadership Assessment

• Learning & Development

• HR Management & Development

• Work Climate, Conflict & Psychosocial Risks

• Strategy, Transformation & Culture

A Canadian industry leader and 100% Canadian-owned and -operated firm, Humance is known for delivering high-impact solutions and for providing a stimulating workplace tailored to the needs of its employees.

Learn more: https://humance.ca/

www.humance.ca

About GFT

GFT Technologies is a responsible AI-centric global digital transformation company. We deliver advanced Data & AI transformation solutions, modernize technology architectures, and develop next-generation core systems for industry leaders in Banking, Insurance, Manufacturing and Robotics. Partnering closely with our clients, we push boundaries to unlock their full potential.

With deep industry expertise, cutting-edge technology, and a strong partner ecosystem, GFT delivers responsible AI-centric solutions that combine engineering excellence, high-performance delivery, and cost efficiency. This makes us a trusted partner for sustainable impact and customer success.

Our team of 12,000+ technology experts operate in 20+ countries worldwide, offering career opportunities at the forefront of software innovation. GFT Technologies SE (GFT-XE) is listed in the SDAX index of the German Stock Exchange.

Learn more: https://www.gft.com/ca

