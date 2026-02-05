HELMSLEY SPEAR ANNOUNCES 11,865 SQUARE FOOT LEASE AT 600 THIRD AVENUE FOR THE NEW ZEALAND PERMANENT MISSION TO THE UN

Kent M. Swig James Emden

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Helmsley Spear, LLC , America’s oldest continuously operating real estate firm founded in 1866, is pleased to announce that the firm has represented the New Zealand Permanent Mission to the United Nations in its lease renewal.The 11-year lease at 600 Third Avenue is in a prime Midtown East location, and the lease covers the entire 14th floor of the 42-story building. The New Zealand Permanent Mission has been at this location for the past two decades. The announcement was made by Kent M. Swig, President of Helmsley Spear, LLC, and James Emden, Vice Chairman Helmsley Spear.Helmsley Spear was led in this transaction by Vice Chairman James Emden, and Peter Shakalis, Senior Managing Director, who both represented the tenant in the transaction.600 Third Avenue is strategically located near five subway lines, adjacent to the United Nations, and near Grand Central Station. This distinguished Class A office building is also LEED Gold Certified. This area of Midtown Manhattan has also traditionally attracted major corporate office tenants as well as numerous international consular and official government offices.“We are very proud to represent the New Zealand United Nations Permanent Mission in the lease. This lease renewal is a great testament to 600 Third Avenue Ownership and the confidence shown in New York City as it continues a vibrant path forward in 2026,” said James Emden.About Helmsley SpearSince 1866, Helmsley Spear has been a leader in commercial real estate creating legendary deals that are the cornerstones of the real estate industry, and is the oldest, continually operating real estate firm in America. Evolving from a real estate appraisal company to a full-service firm providing highly skilled, professional performance and bottom-line profitability for its clients, Helmsley Spear provides property owners and users of real estate with a full array of services including office and retail leasing, property and asset management, capital advisory services, investment sales and financing, project development and construction management, preventative maintenance and engineering, insurance services and appraisal. Helmsley Spear is independently owned and operated with offices in New York and San Francisco.

