Naqi Logix Closes Acquisition of Wisear, Deepening Its Neural Interface Moat and Accelerating Commercial Scale

Naqi Neural Earbud Naqi controls your entire connected world

Wisear joins Naqi as a wholly owned subsidiary and European innovation hub, strengthening signal processing and AI/ML capabilities to speed commercialization.

Together, we believe this marks the beginning of the post-touch, post-voice era of computing.” — Mark Godsy

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix, an award-winning neurotechnology company redefining human-machine interaction through its non-invasive, earbud-based neural interface platform, today announced the successful closing of its previously disclosed acquisition of Wisear, a Paris, France-based pioneer in ear-based neural signal processing and AI-driven intent detection development-stage neural technology company. The transaction officially closed on January 29, 2026.

The acquisition marks a major step forward in Naqi’s strategy to build the leading non-invasive neural interface platform, strengthening its intellectual property portfolio while integrating Wisear’s experienced team in signal processing, embedded AI, and wearable neurotechnology. Together, the combined organization accelerates Naqi’s roadmap across accessibility, robotics, AR/VR, and next-generation human-computer interaction.

“Naqi Logix was born from a deeply personal mission: to give people a new way to interact with technology when traditional interfaces fail them. Wisear emerged from Europe with a bold vision to bring neural control into everyday consumer devices. Bringing these two journeys together is about accelerating a shared destiny by creating a universal, invisible interface layer for the global wearables ecosystem. Together, we believe this marks the beginning of the post-touch, post-voice era of computing,” said Mark Godsy, Co-Founder & CEO of Naqi Logix.

Wisear’s technology and talent will play a central role in advancing Naqi’s core platform, enabling faster collaboration with OEMs and strategic partners while improving performance, reliability, and real-world usability of neural input across consumer and enterprise applications.

“From day one, Wisear was built around the idea that neural interfaces should feel natural, wearable, and ready for everyday life,” said Yacine Achiakh, Co-Founder & CEO of Wisear. “Meeting the Naqi team felt less like a partnership discussion and more like a continuation of the same journey, making this union a natural step forward.”

“This acquisition validates years of deep R&D work around ear-based bioelectrical signal capture and real-time intent decoding,” said Alain Sirois, Co-Founder & CTO of Wisear. “By joining Naqi, we can now push this technology further and faster within a platform designed to scale, integrate with partners, and reach real users in everyday contexts.”

Following the close, Wisear’s Paris operations will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Naqi Logix, providing a dedicated European innovation hub focused on product development, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. It will serve as a strategic center for advancing Naqi’s next-generation neural wearables, expanding AI-driven intent detection, and accelerating the development of software, firmware, and cloud platforms.

By integrating Wisear’s engineering talent and European innovation heritage with Naqi Logix’s patented neural-interface platform, the company intends to deepen its global R&D capabilities and accelerate commercialization across consumer electronics, assistive technologies, robotics, and extended reality platforms.

Naqi Logix will continue to focus on developing advanced signal-processing algorithms, real-time neural-intent inference models, embedded AI firmware, and next-generation wearable architectures. The teams will collaborate closely on engineering, AI/ML, and product teams to accelerate product roadmaps and support global commercialization efforts.



About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix is pioneering neural interfaces through everyday wearables. By transforming smart earbuds into AI-powered neural input devices, Naqi enables hands-free, voice-free, camera-free, and screen-free control using subtle facial micro-gestures. The company’s non-invasive technology enhances independence, productivity, and inclusion across consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and smart-home environments. Learn more at www.naqilogix.com.

About Wisear

Wisear is a deep tech startup with a mission to invent the next generation of human-computer interfaces. Founded in France, Wisear develops neural-interface-powered products for Audio & AR/VR users to seamlessly interact with their augmented and virtual worlds, thanks to high-speed, private, and accessible controls. Learn more at www.wisear.io.

👉 Business & Partners: Book a demo to explore OEM and platform integration opportunities.

📩 Media:

- For interviews: outreach@naqilogix.com

- Media Kit: Media Kit Link

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.