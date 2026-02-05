U.S. Roundtable Launches ElevateGov AI, Establishing the Nation’s First Mayor-Led Sovereign AI Platform

ElevateGov AI Mayors ElevateGov AI Mayors

Mayor-led national platform launches to help U.S. cities govern, deploy, and scale sovereign AI while protecting public trust, data control, and local authority

ElevateGov AI gives cities a governance-first framework that ensures transparent and ethical deployment of AI” — Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland, Ohio

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following global momentum sparked at the Smart City Expo World Congress , U.S. mayors, in partnership with The U.S. Roundtable , are formally launching ElevateGov AI with the program’s first national session on February 5, 2026. This inaugural convening marks the transition from international dialogue to sustained, city-led implementation focused on sovereign, ethical, and responsible artificial intelligence for cities across the United States.ElevateGov AI is a national, mayor-driven platform designed to help cities establish governance-first foundations for artificial intelligence. The program centers on public trust, data stewardship, workforce readiness, and responsible deployment, ensuring that AI serves residents, city workers, and democratic institutions.Within this program, Sovereign AI refers to artificial intelligence systems that are governed, controlled, and directed by cities themselves. Sovereign AI ensures that cities retain authority over how AI is designed, deployed, operated, and scaled, including control over public data, governance standards, security requirements, and accountability structures. This approach prioritizes compliance with U.S. federal, state, and local laws, protects civil rights and public trust, avoids vendor dependency, and aligns AI deployment with democratic values and community priorities. Sovereign AI positions cities as responsible stewards of artificial intelligence, not passive consumers of external platforms.The launch session brings together founding mayors, city technical leaders, and trusted technology partners for a structured, working dialogue that sets the national baseline for city-controlled AI. This session initiates a year-long collaboration to align governance frameworks, readiness standards, and practical implementation pathways for cities.Founding mayors participating in Session One include Justin Bibb, Leonardo Williams, and Shawyn Patterson-Howard, supported by former mayors and special advisors from The U.S. Roundtable. City technical leadership is represented by senior officials from Denver, Los Angeles, and Cary, North Carolina, including chief information and AI officers responsible for enterprise technology and infrastructure.Quotes from Founding Mayors:Mayor Justin Bibb, Cleveland, Ohio“Our city has long prioritized innovation that works for our residents. ElevateGov AI gives cities a governance-first framework that ensures transparent and ethical deployment of AI, not just experimentation without guardrails.”Mayor Leonardo Williams, Durham, North Carolina“Durham is proud to be part of a national mayor-led initiative that puts public trust and accountability at the center of AI adoption. Cities must lead together to ensure technology serves people.”Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard, Mount Vernon, New York“Responsible innovation is not optional. This first ElevateGov AI session is an important step toward shared standards that all cities can adopt while safeguarding privacy and security.”“ElevateGov AI represents a new chapter in how cities collaborate on artificial intelligence,” said George Burciaga, Managing Partner of The U.S. Roundtable. “This first session translates global insight into practical, city-led governance frameworks that protect the public interest, respect local autonomy, and position cities as leaders in the responsible deployment of AI.”The February 5 session establishes the foundation for sovereign, city-led AI by focusing on governance before deployment. Topics include data control, security, operational readiness, workforce impact, and the risks cities face from uncontrolled or fragmented AI adoption. The agenda includes mayor-led discussions, technical validation, and structured dialogue with technology partners to ensure that innovation aligns with public-sector realities and ethical standards.Founding technology members supporting ElevateGov AI include NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Cisco, alongside ONETERA, Juganu, and Qwake. Program collaborators include Tomorrow.City and the Smart City Expo World Congress.ElevateGov AI is an educational and collaborative civic program operated by The U.S. Roundtable and Elevate Cities. It is not a sales forum, procurement platform, or endorsement vehicle. No solicitations, pricing discussions, or procurement activities are permitted. Participation is non-binding and compliant with all applicable federal, state, and local ethics and procurement integrity standards.The February 5 session launches a quarterly structure in which cities will work through governance, infrastructure, trust, and operational AI themes, producing shared toolkits and playbooks that culminate in a Sovereign AI Playbook for U.S. Cities.Additional information about ElevateGov AI and future sessions is available at h www.elevatecities.us/elevategovai.html About The U.S. RoundtableThe U.S. Roundtable is a nonpartisan civic advisory firm that works with U.S. mayors, city leaders, and trusted technology partners to advance responsible innovation, public-sector modernization, and community-centered outcomes. The organization supports cities through strategic advisory services, convenings, and governance frameworks that help local governments navigate emerging technologies while upholding public trust, democratic values, and ethical standards.

