Moxie Media Marketing Presents Exclusive Las Vegas Concert with Top-Ranked Global Performers

Moxie Media Marketing Presents Invite-Only Showcase February 11 Featuring Jackie Wiatrowski, Jolene Burns, Gabriela Muniz, and Maia Zakay at The Space Las Vegas

This event isn't about platforms. It's about performance. It's about artists who can walk on stage anywhere in the world and hold an audience. That's the future.” — Kenneth W. Welch Jr.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As thousands of creators and fans prepare to descend on Las Vegas for TikTok LIVE Fest 2026, Moxie Media Marketing will set the stage with an exclusive, invite-only concert on February 11 featuring some of the world's top-ranked live music performers.

The intimate showcase at The Space brings together headliner Jackie Wiatrowski — ranked Top 3 Music Live Streamer in the United States and Global Top 100 Music Creator across more than 90 countries — alongside chart-topping international performers Jolene Allison Burns (Northern Ireland), Gabriela Muniz (Brazil), and Maia Zakay (United States/UK) for a one-night-only performance.

"In an industry increasingly shaped by algorithms and short-form virality, live performance has quietly re-emerged as one of the most powerful indicators of lasting artist success," La Fenêtre Magazine noted in a comprehensive feature on the event. "The February 11 showcase is positioned as both a celebration of independent success and a clear signal of where the music industry is headed next."

Presented by entrepreneur and media visionary Kenneth W. Welch Jr., the February 11 concert marks a strategic moment in the creator economy calendar — gathering top talent, industry executives, VIP guests, credentialed media, and digital creators in one room on the eve of one of the platform's biggest annual events.

THE PERFORMERS

Jackie Wiatrowski will make her Las Vegas concert debut performing exclusively original music for the first time. A Silver State Awards Best Entertainer recipient, Wiatrowski has headlined major Las Vegas productions including Legends in Concert, Fantasy, Zombie Burlesque, and Heartbreak Hotel. Now ranked among the Top 3 Music Live Streamers in the U.S. and a Global Top 100 Music Creator across more than 90 countries, her February 11 performance follows the release of her debut pop single "Reflection" and marks her full transition into recording artist territory.

Jolene Allison Burns ranked among the world's top live music performers at TikTok LIVE Fest 2025, finishing #12 globally and #1 in the UK. The Northern Ireland-born singer-songwriter has appeared on The X Factor UK (2011) and The Voice of Ireland (2015), starred in the documentary The Flats which premiered at UK and European film festivals, and recently released original material including "Can't Control Me," showcasing her evolution as an internationally recognized recording artist.

Gabriela Muniz, one of the most celebrated live music performers to emerge from South America's digital music scene, is a 36-time TikTok Awards nominee ranked among the Top 4 Music Live Creators Worldwide. Based in Brazil, Muniz has built an international fanbase known as TeamGabi through nightly performances that attract viewers globally. Her Las Vegas appearance offers U.S. audiences a rare opportunity to experience one of Brazil's most influential modern vocalists live.

Maia Zakay, an emerging singer-songwriter born in London and based in Los Angeles, blends pop and R&B influences with mental health advocacy. Her emotionally driven performances have built a dedicated following across live digital platforms, representing a new generation of artists building sustainable careers through direct fan connection and consistent performance.

THE EVENT

Doors open at 7:00 PM following media check-in at 6:30 PM. The concert starts at 8:00 PM and features a full live band whose members have performed with The Beach Boys, Christina Aguilera, and 50 Cent.

The performance will be livestreamed via Jackie Wiatrowski's official TikTok page with a professional stereo audio feed, extending access beyond the venue to global audiences.

"This event isn't about platforms. It's about performance. It's about artists who can walk on stage anywhere in the world and hold an audience. That's the future — and these artists are already there," said Kenneth W. Welch Jr.

WHY THIS MATTERS NOW

According to La Fenêtre Magazine's analysis, the concert arrives at a pivotal moment when live performance capability has become the defining factor separating sustainable artist careers from short-term viral success. By bringing together performers who command both massive digital audiences and traditional live venues — crossing geographic and genre boundaries from the United States to Northern Ireland to Brazil — the February 11 showcase demonstrates how independent artists are building careers outside conventional industry infrastructure.

Moxie Media Marketing provides artists with distribution, visibility, and strategic support traditionally reserved for major-label acts while artists retain creative independence and ownership. Through the Global Talent Billboard Directory (GTBD), the company offers global visibility across Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, and X, while artists maintain full rights to their work and revenue.

With strictly limited attendance and significant industry presence expected, the February 11 concert is positioned as one of the most closely watched pre-events surrounding LIVE Fest — offering curated access to world-class performances, direct artist engagement, and a front-row view of where live music is heading.

This concert is independently produced by Moxie Media Marketing and takes place during the same week as TikTok LIVE Fest. TikTok and TikTok LIVE Fest are not sponsors or partners of the event.

For complete event coverage and artist profiles, read the full La Fenêtre Magazine feature: https://medium.com/la-fenêtre-magazine/moxie-media-marketing-brings-together-top-global-music-performers-for-an-exclusive-las-vegas-e37371b9c7ee

Watch the concert live on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/live/event/7598810890028515342?enter_from=personal_live_event_card

EVENT DETAILS

Date: February 11, 2026

Media Check-In: 6:30 PM

Doors: 7:00 PM

Show: 8:00 PM

Venue: The Space, Las Vegas

Attendance: Invite-only

MEDIA CREDENTIALS & INTERVIEW REQUESTS

Please email press@decastellanecreative.com

Press credentials must be requested in advance. Interview opportunities with Kenneth W. Welch Jr. and all performing artists are available upon request. High-resolution photography and additional press materials available.

ARTIST SOCIAL MEDIA

Jackie Wiatrowski: https://www.tiktok.com/@jackiewiatrowski

Jolene Allison Burns: https://www.tiktok.com/@joleneburnsmusic

Gabriela Muniz: https://www.tiktok.com/@agabrielamuniz

Maia Zakay: https://www.tiktok.com/@maiazakay

MOXIE MEDIA MARKETING

YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/@MoxieMediaMarketingInc

Global Talent Billboard Directory: https://moxiemediamarketing.inc/gtbd/

