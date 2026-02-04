Abundance-Based Generosity For The Next Global Generation By Dr. Gary L. Sorensen Offers A Faith Centered Family Guide

Abundance-Based Generosity for the Next Global Generation

A new guide for parents reframes abundance as a way of life rooted in faith, gratitude, stewardship, and joyful generosity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world often shaped by scarcity thinking and material pressure, Abundance-Based Generosity for the Next Global Generation offers a transformative vision for families seeking to raise children grounded in faith, purpose, and generosity. In this thoughtful and practical book, author Dr. Gary L. Sorensen introduces a values based approach designed to equip parents and caregivers with tools to cultivate an abundance mindset in the next generation.

Drawing from Abundance Life Values, the book presents abundance not as material wealth, but as a holistic way of living that nurtures spiritual depth, healthy relationships, responsible stewardship, and gratitude as a daily practice. Dr. Sorensen challenges the notion that generosity is something learned later in life, instead emphasizing that it can be intentionally modeled and taught from childhood through everyday moments.

Abundance-Based Generosity for the Next Global Generation serves as a comprehensive guide for parents who want to instill core principles such as trust in God's provision, unconditional love, gratitude as a lifestyle, and responsibility in managing resources. Each chapter focuses on a specific value, unpacking its spiritual foundation while offering practical advice, engaging stories, and actionable activities families can apply immediately.

What sets the book apart is its emphasis on lived practice. Dr. Sorensen demonstrates how ordinary family interactions can become meaningful teaching moments that shape long term character. Rather than relying on abstract instruction, the book encourages parents to embody generosity in visible, consistent ways that children can understand and emulate.

The inspiration behind the book comes from a desire to prepare children for a global future that demands both compassion and responsibility. Dr. Sorensen emphasizes that an abundance over scarcity mindset empowers children to live joyfully, give freely, and make thoughtful decisions that positively impact their communities. By grounding these values in faith, the book positions generosity as a natural expression of trust and purpose rather than obligation.

