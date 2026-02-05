Fishbowl Launches AI Manufacturing to Simplify Daily Operations for Growing Manufacturers

Fishbowl logo

AI-native system embeds a 24/7 role-based operations specialist directly into manufacturing execution

This is the first AI solution built specifically for small and mid-sized manufacturers, giving them the same operational capabilities that larger companies have, with full control of production.” — Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of Fishbowl

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fishbowl , the preferred manufacturing and inventory management software for QuickBooks and Xero users, today announced the launch of AI Manufacturing, transforming its cloud-native Fishbowl Inventory Management System with Juno, an AI-assistant that handles the work manufacturers typically do for production. Juno’s AI Manufacturing continuously gets jobs ready to run by checking materials, flagging shortages, preparing orders, and building BOMs, so teams can start work with clarity and control.For many growing manufacturers, production depends on a small number of experienced planners to reconcile orders, inventory, materials, and timing before work can begin. AI Manufacturing is designed to remove the daily burden of preparation, reduce decision fatigue, prevent last-minute surprises, and enable teams to scale without adding headcount.Juno is far more than an AI chat interface. It does the work that planners, buyers, and production leads typically handle before manufacturing. Working directly with live data, including orders, inventory, bills of materials, and vendor lead times, Juno evaluates if jobs are ready to run and drafts the next set of orders teams need to review and approve.According to Brian Garrett, Telluric Companies, “Juno saves me at least 45 minutes per purchase order.” And Brent Sanders, Coastline Chemical: Antifreeze Bottling Company, says, “This will let me do the parts of my job I actually want to do, and let me help grow the company rather than just sitting at the computer.”“This is the first AI solution built specifically for small and mid-sized manufacturers, giving them the same operational capabilities that larger companies have, while keeping them in full control of production,” says Inna Kuznetsova, CEO of Fishbowl. “AI Manufacturing preps the work continuously, so teams can move faster, make better decisions, and focus on growth.”From Insights to Execution PreparationFishbowl’s AI Manufacturing proactively anticipates constraints early and translates that context into actionable work, rather than relying on on-demand reports or chat-based analysis. Today, Juno will best serve companies in light assembly, light manufacturing, HVAC, and packaging, with plans to expand by the end of the year.Juno helps teams:● Know what is ready to run and what is blocked before work begins● Prevent material shortages and late discoveries● Create complex bills of material based on natural language descriptions● Prepare purchase orders, manufacturing orders, and work orders faster● Reduce manual planning time and operational burnout● Execute more predictably without adding planners or buyersJuno is always available, working alongside your teams to eliminate repetitive tasks, streamline workflows, and free people to focus on review and approval before execution.Built for SMB Manufacturers Using QuickBooks and XeroAI Manufacturing is designed for small and mid-sized manufacturers who rely on QuickBooks or Xero and want strong operational control without ERP complexity. By connecting financial systems and production workflows in a single process, Fishbowl helps inventory, purchasing, and manufacturing execution move together, reducing spreadsheet dependency and making planning more repeatable across teams.According to Jason Stratton, Manufacturing Consultant at Oregon Manufacturing Extension Partnership (OMEP), “Fishbowl’s AI Manufacturing is the first of its kind, and it’s exciting to see. The BOM analysis, especially the ability to generate a BOM on the fly, is really impressive.”AvailabilityFishbowl AI Manufacturing with Juno is available now as an add-on to Fishbowl Inventory for QuickBooks and Xero users.To learn more or request a demo, visit: https://www.fishbowlinventory.com/ About FishbowlFishbowl provides inventory and manufacturing solutions for small and mid-sized businesses using QuickBooks and Xero, which just named Fishbowl to their Xero Applications Power Lists - top construction and trade apps for 2026. Trusted by over 6,000 manufacturers worldwide, Fishbowl helps teams gain operational control, improve execution, and scale without the complexity of ERP.

