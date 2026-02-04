Scaling Trust in a Fragmented World: Sanjay Puri in Conversation with Artur Turemka on the CAIO Connect Podcast

CAIO Connect Podcast Artur Turemka, Chief Global Growth Officer at Autopay with Sanjay Puri, Founder & President, Knowledge Networks

On the CAIO Podcast, Sanjay Puri speaks with Autopay’s Artur Turemka on scaling AI-driven payments globally—balancing trust, regulation, and growth in fintech.

There is no single national AI ecosystem—AI works best when we think globally and collaborate across borders.” — Artur Turemka

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes payments, commerce, and global expansion, one challenge looms large: how do you build a truly global platform in a world of local rules? On the CAIO Connect Podcast , hosted by Sanjay Puri , this question takes center stage in a compelling conversation with Artur Turemka , Chief Global Growth Officer at Autopay. Recorded on the sidelines of Davos, the episode offers a grounded, real-world look at how AI, fintech, and regulation intersect in today’s digital economy.Meet the Leader Driving Global Growth at AutopayArtur Turemka sits at the crossroads of fintech innovation and international expansion. As Chief Global Growth Officer at Autopay, he is responsible for scaling the company beyond Poland and Europe while preserving the trust that underpins financial services. Autopay specializes in enabling frictionless payments for merchants—making sure money moves quickly, securely, and without disruption.A defining moment in the conversation is Artur’s introduction of Autopay’s “Zero Delay Economy” concept. It’s not just about faster payments; it’s about giving merchants freedom, independence, and time back. In Artur’s words, when payments work seamlessly, businesses can focus on what truly matters—growth and customers.How AI Powers Payments and ProductivityWhen Sanjay Puri probes into AI’s role at Autopay, Artur is clear: AI is embedded across the business. From fraud prevention and transaction acceleration to internal productivity tools, AI helps drive efficiency at every level. In payments, AI strengthens trust by identifying anomalies and preventing fraud in real time. Internally, it empowers employees by accelerating daily tasks and decision-making.The takeaway is simple but powerful: AI succeeds when it clearly improves outcomes for both customers and teams—not when it’s deployed for novelty’s sake.Regulation, Data, and Trust: Non-Negotiables in FintechOperating in financial services means operating under intense regulatory scrutiny. On the CAIO Podcast, Artur emphasizes that compliance and data protection come first—always. Whether under Polish supervision, European regulations like GDPR, or other jurisdiction-specific rules, Autopay ensures customer data is never misused or handled irresponsibly.Sanjay Puri highlights a reality many CAIOs face: AI systems often rely on vast amounts of sensitive data. Artur’s response underscores a key leadership lesson—responsible AI isn’t optional in fintech; it’s foundational to long-term trust.Global Ambition Without Global RulesOne of the most candid moments in the discussion centers on regulation. While global platforms are the ambition, unified global regulations remain unrealistic. Instead, Autopay adapts market by market, investing in compliance and learning from best practices across regions.As Artur notes, this approach isn’t easy—but it’s necessary. Global growth demands flexibility, patience, and a willingness to operate within diverse regulatory frameworks while maintaining a consistent value proposition.Poland’s Growing Role in the Global AI EconomyAs a co-host of the Leaders Forum Poland, Artur shares insights into Poland’s rising presence on the global innovation stage. Rather than viewing AI through a national lens, he advocates for seeing it as a global ecosystem, fueled by talent, ambition, and collaboration. Poland’s growing entrepreneurial success and economic momentum reflect that mindset.Dialogue as the Ultimate Growth StrategyIn closing, Artur leaves listeners with a simple but resonant message: progress comes from dialogue and partnership. Especially in complex times, eliminating barriers, collaborating across sectors, and staying open to conversation is what drives meaningful innovation.As Sanjay Puri wraps up the episode on the CAIO Connect Podcast, one theme stands out: scaling AI and fintech globally isn’t just a technical challenge—it’s a human one. And trust, more than technology, remains the ultimate currency.

