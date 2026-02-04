Postmortem Pathology, a provider of private autopsy services, has announced its expansion into the Las Vegas market

This strategic move addresses the increasing need for independent medical examinations and specialized forensic pathology services in Southern Nevada.

LAS VEGAS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The decision to expand follows a noticeable rise in inquiries from the region, where public resources are often strained, and families frequently face long wait times for answers regarding the cause of death of a loved one. By establishing a local presence, Postmortem Pathology aims to bridge the gap between public service limitations and the need for immediate, detailed medical answers as well as Private Autopsies in Las Vegas "Our expansion into Las Vegas is a direct response to the community's need for accessible and reliable Las Vegas Autopsy services ," said Dan Lingamfelter, Lead Pathologist of Postmortem Pathology. "We recognize how important answers and peace of mind are for families navigating profound loss. Our goal is to provide them with the detailed medical answers they deserve, without the delays often associated with overburdened public systems."Private autopsies have become a vital resource for families seeking to understand genetic conditions, verify medical malpractice claims, or simply find peace of mind when a hospital autopsy is not available. Unlike state-run examinations, which are typically limited to cases involving crime or suspicious circumstances, private services are available to anyone seeking deeper medical insight.The Las Vegas location will offer a full range of services, including complete autopsies, partial examinations, toxicology testing, and neuropathology. The team consists of board-certified forensic pathologists committed to the highest standards of medical investigation. This expertise is also crucial for civil litigation and insurance claims, where precise documentation of medical findings can be the deciding factor in legal outcomes.We provide an unmatched standard of objective, detailed investigation that is critical for families and attorneys alike,” said Daniel Lingamfelter. “From uncovering inherited cardiac abnormalities to explaining key medical factors in complicated cases, our mission is to deliver answers through meticulous, science-based analysis.The new facility is now operational and accepting cases for Private Autopsy Services in Las Vegas . Postmortem Pathology remains committed to treating every case with dignity, respect, and professional integrity, ensuring that clients in Las Vegas have a trusted partner in their search for answers.About Postmortem PathologyPostmortem Pathology is a premier provider of private autopsy and forensic pathology services. Led by board-certified forensic pathologists, the organization provides impartial postmortem examinations, comprehensive toxicology services, and expert guidance for families, legal professionals, and healthcare providers. With a focus on accuracy, compassion, and timely results, Postmortem Pathology serves as a critical resource for those seeking definitive medical answers.

