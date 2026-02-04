GermSmart Commercial Cleaning Opens Manhattan Office, Expanding Service Across New York City

Veteran-owned GermSmart expands with a Manhattan office, strengthening commercial cleaning services across all five New York City boroughs.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GermSmart Commercial Cleaning, a veteran-owned provider of commercial cleaning and janitorial services, today announced the opening of a new Manhattan office, expanding its operational footprint and strengthening service across all five boroughs of New York City—Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.

The Manhattan office supports GermSmart’s continued growth as demand rises for reliable, accountable commercial cleaning in New York City. By establishing operations closer to the city’s densest commercial districts, GermSmart is positioned to improve response times, increase on-site oversight, and better support businesses with facilities throughout multiple boroughs.

Founded during the COVID-19 pandemic, GermSmart was built to address long-standing gaps in the commercial cleaning industry. What began with a single vacuum and a focus on doing the job right has grown into a multi-state operation serving offices, medical facilities, gyms, retail spaces, schools, and commercial buildings across the Northeast.

A Veteran-Led Approach to Commercial Cleaning

GermSmart’s leadership and operational standards are deeply influenced by military values—discipline, consistency, and accountability. Those principles guide how teams are trained, how cleaning plans are executed, and how client relationships are managed.

“One quote that I’ve lived by since I was 17 is, ‘How you do anything is how you do everything,’” said Marcos Morales, Founder of GermSmart Commercial Cleaning. “A sergeant in the military shared it with me, and it’s stayed with me ever since. That mindset shapes how we approach our work, from the smallest detail to the biggest contract, because consistency and accountability matter.”

That philosophy is reflected in GermSmart’s day-to-day operations, from detailed quality checks to customized cleaning plans designed around each client’s specific needs, schedules, and industries.

Strategic Expansion in Manhattan

The new Manhattan office serves as an operational hub for GermSmart’s New York City teams, enabling more efficient deployment of crews throughout Midtown, Downtown, and Upper Manhattan while maintaining full coverage across Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island.

The expansion also enhances GermSmart’s ability to manage multi-location clients, reduce travel time between boroughs, and provide hands-on supervision—key advantages in a fast-paced market like New York City.

GermSmart offers a full range of commercial cleaning services, including nightly janitorial service, deep cleaning, carpet and floor care, window cleaning, sanitization, and event cleaning. Each service plan is tailored to the facility’s usage, industry requirements, and operational priorities.

Recognition as a Top NYC Janitorial Service

The Manhattan office opening follows GermSmart’s recent recognition by BusinessRate, which named the company a Top 3 New York City Janitorial Service. The designation reflects strong client satisfaction, consistent performance, and a reputation for dependable service across the five boroughs.

For businesses evaluating cleaning partners in New York City, the recognition serves as third-party validation of GermSmart’s standards and reliability in a highly competitive market.

Community Focus and Local Hiring

As part of its Manhattan expansion, GermSmart plans to continue investing in local hiring, building teams that live and work in the communities they serve. Local staffing improves service reliability and allows GermSmart to better understand the unique needs of NYC buildings and neighborhoods.

Beyond its commercial operations, GermSmart is also active in community initiatives, including partnerships that provide free cleaning services to individuals undergoing medical treatment and support local charitable efforts.

Built for New York City Businesses

With service already established across all five boroughs, GermSmart’s Manhattan office reinforces its role as a truly citywide cleaning partner. Whether supporting a single office or coordinating cleaning across multiple properties, the company’s structured systems and veteran-led approach are designed to deliver consistent results.

As New York City businesses continue prioritizing cleanliness, safety, and professional facility maintenance, GermSmart’s expansion ensures it remains accessible, responsive, and prepared to meet evolving needs.

About GermSmart Commercial Cleaning

GermSmart Commercial Cleaning is a veteran-owned commercial cleaning and janitorial services company serving Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island, as well as the surrounding tri-state area. Founded during the pandemic, GermSmart provides customized cleaning solutions for offices, medical facilities, gyms, retail spaces, schools, and commercial properties. The company is built on principles of reliability, accountability, disciplined execution, and community impact.

