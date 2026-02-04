$28 Million SoFu Commerce Center to Deliver 300 Jobs, Spark Immediate Tax Growth in South Fulton

SoFu Commerce Center Rendering. Credit: KMT Partners

Board action clears path for construction of modern industrial facility in a key South Fulton corridor

Projects like SoFu Commerce Center reflect how smart public-private partnerships can deliver immediate returns for communities.” — Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A $28 million investment is set to strengthen one of South Fulton’s industrial corridors with the development of the SoFu Commerce Center, a new Class A light industrial facility projected to create approximately 300 jobs and significantly increase the local tax digest beginning in the first year of the incentive period.

During its January board meeting, Develop Fulton approved a bond inducement resolution to support the project, which will deliver a 213,580-square-foot modern industrial facility designed for distribution, cold storage, and light manufacturing. The development is owned by Roosevelt COSF Owner, LLC and developed in partnership with KMT Partners, LLC, a minority-owned commercial real estate development platform.

Currently, the site generates $6,548 annually in property taxes. Upon completion, the project is expected to generate approximately $215,386 in property taxes in year one during the incentive period, marking an immediate and substantial increase to the tax digest. Over the 10-year incentive period, the project is projected to generate more than $3.1 million in new property tax revenue.

Additionally, SoFu Commerce Center is expected to create 150 permanent jobs and 150 temporary construction jobs, contributing to an overall estimated $251.8 million economic impact from the $28 million capital investment. Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2026, with completion targeted for late 2026.

According to project leaders, the approved incentive will help offset externally driven infrastructure costs, including required traffic signal installation and access improvements. These critical investments help enable safe, efficient operations while unlocking private investment and job creation.

“KMT and its partners are excited to deliver this state-of-the-art Infill Light Industrial Facility along an Historic Industrial Corridor, close to a major state route and interstates, and during a time when leasing absorption has removed most of the competition and new construction is down more than 40% from its peak,” said Greg Boler, Managing Partner at KMT Partners. “It was a pleasure working with the city’s leadership and nearby residents to garner support for

this unicorn of a project.”

The development has garnered support from neighboring commercial stakeholders, including nearby operations such as Wellspring, underscoring market confidence in the project and its role in strengthening the area’s industrial ecosystem.

“Projects like SoFu Commerce Center reflect how smart public-private partnerships can deliver immediate returns for communities that include new jobs, expanded tax base, and modern infrastructure while positioning South Fulton for long-term economic competitiveness,” Develop Fulton Chairman Kwanza Hall said.

Project Snapshot: SoFu Commerce Center

• Investment: $28 million

• Size: 213,580 SF, Class A light industrial

• Jobs: 300 (150 permanent; 150 construction)

• Year-One Tax Impact: $215,386 (up from $6,548)

• 10-Year Tax Revenue (Incentive Period): $3.1 million

###

About Develop Fulton

Develop Fulton is Fulton County’s economic development authority, committed to driving investment, job creation, and sustainable growth. Through strategic partnerships, responsible development initiatives, and innovative financing tools, Develop Fulton works to strengthen the county’s economic competitiveness and enhance quality of life for residents, businesses, and communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.