Science Exchange Caps Transformational 2025 with Double-digit Growth, Product Expansion, and ESG Momentum

R&D orchestration platform achieves 66% GMV growth, surpasses $1B in cumulative transactions, and expands product capabilities to accelerate R&D innovation

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Science Exchange, the leading Intelligent Infrastructure for Life Sciences R&D , today announced a landmark year in 2025, marked by 66% year-over-year growth in marketplace volume, with transactions surpassing $1 billion, and 21% customer growth.The company also achieved validation of its science-based climate targets, further expanded product capabilities across clinical and HEOR categories, and more than doubled its operational capacity to meet accelerating enterprise demand.Science Exchange's record performance signals strong market appetite for an intelligent, trusted marketplace to source scientific services at scale. Rapid GMV and order growth demonstrate expanding customer adoption and deeper engagement across research programs.Continued adoption from biotech and pharma innovators validates the platform's value on both sides of the marketplace, while expanded operational capacity supports increasing demand across HEOR, clinical, and pre-clinical research.In 2025, Science Exchange delivered record commercial performance:66% GMV growth, with cumulative platform volume surpassing $1 billion21% customer growth48% growth in onboarding new suppliers to the marketplace across HEOR, clinical, and pre-clinical categories200% increase in operational capacity to support accelerating demandStrategic Acquisition: HappiLabsIn March 2025, Science Exchange acquired HappiLabs, a Chicago-based software and services company specializing in scientific procurement support. This acquisition strengthens Science Exchange's ability to serve biotech and small-to-mid-sized life sciences companies by adding deep sourcing expertise for specialized lab consumables and expanding access to high-quality purchasing insights.Throughout 2025, Science Exchange advanced its platform beyond pre-clinical categories, innovating new solutions for clinical and health economics and outcomes research (HEOR) workflows:HEOR Solution: Delivered a comprehensive solution, designed to eliminate the administrative friction and data fragmentation often found in complex HEOR procurement. By modernizing how HEOR work is initiated and managed, Science Exchange supports organizations in creating a scalable operating model to drive benefits such as faster evidence generation, more effective payer management, and cost savings. The solution provides standardized intake, streamlined quote comparison, transparent, line-level quote-to-invoice matching, and real-time insight into supplier and spend data.Clinical Solution: Expanded platform capabilities address the unique challenges faced by clinical operations and procurement teams managing outsourced clinical studies. These product advancements further streamline the intake process, enable end-to-end digitization of budget grids, automated request and approval workflows, and provide line-level budget insights in real-time. By enabling customers to bring their supplier engagements, budgets, and collaboration processes onto a single technology platform, Science Exchange is paving the way for faster, more efficient clinical trials.AI-Powered Features: Introduced agentic, workflow-embedded AI capabilities that automate routine tasks, guide users through complex processes, and enhance decision-making. These agent-based solutions are thoughtfully embedded directly into the workflows customers already rely on. Science Exchange is invested in building with AI and agentic software to make the platform more intuitive, more efficient, and easier to navigate, all without sacrificing trust or control. Science Exchange’s responsible AI approach leverages more than a decade of meticulously structured industry data, is SOC 2 Type II certified, and ensures customer data is never shared with third-party AI providers or used to build proprietary LLMs."We're thoughtfully engineering AI that operates inside real procurement workflows, helping teams make data-informed decisions faster and with less manual effort before urgency overrides strategy," said Monica Tan, SVP of Product & Design at Science Exchange.Science Exchange has continuously collaborated with clients to advance shared sustainability goals through a low-carbon operating model, responsible supply chain practices, and digital process optimization. In December 2025, Science Exchange's near-term emissions reduction targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), with Scope 1 and 2 ambitions classified as aligned with a 1.5°C trajectory, the most ambitious designation available through the SBTi processThe company’s cloud-first infrastructure runs on 100% renewable energy through AWS and Salesforce, while its remote-first workforce eliminates traditional office emissions. This operating model enables enterprise customers to meet increasingly stringent ESG requirements in procurement decisions, particularly in European markets where sustainability credentials are becoming standard RFP criteria.Science Exchange added 36 new team members in 2025, including key strategic executive appointments:Mark Layden, Chief Executive Officer — Proven technology executive with leadership roles at SAP, FICO, and Applied Systems, and former CEO of CyberGrants, where he led significant growth until its sale in 2021.Lacey Brandt, Chief Financial Officer — Finance leader with over two decades in SaaS and enterprise software, specializing in scaling finance operations for high-growth tech companies.Tom Ruginis, Chief Strategist, SMB & Consumables — Former scientist and founder of HappiLabs, bringing a strong track record in scientific procurement, lab operations, and supply chain management.Eben Scanlon, Chief Commercial Officer (joined Jan 2026) — A seasoned commercial leader with deep experience scaling software businesses for biopharma, most recently leading global go-to-market at Reify Health and previously driving services sales at Medidata, the leading clinical trial SaaS platform.These additions bring a strong track record in building high-growth organizations and deep expertise in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, supporting the company as it scales to meet growing enterprise demand."2026 will be a transformational year for Science Exchange," said Mark Layden, CEO. "We're doubling down on AI-first capabilities, powered by our responsible use of deep industry intelligence. Accelerating market demand is driving our expansion into new categories and strengthening our commitment to our supplier ecosystem. Every day, scientists and service providers engage on our platform with a shared commitment to advancing research with greater speed, rigor, and impact."Science Exchange’s 2026 roadmap includes accelerating investment in AI-driven innovation, enhancing marketplace functionality, and delivering new tools that empower supplier partners to better engage with biopharma customers.Science Exchange is the Intelligent Infrastructure for Science, connecting biopharma organizations with thousands of pre-qualified scientific partners. Powered by proprietary life sciences data, the platform's AI anticipates needs, optimizes costs, and eliminates friction before it slows discovery. Science Exchange enables 88% faster project initiation and returns 5 weeks per scientist per year to research.For more information, visit www.scienceexchange.com

