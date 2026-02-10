Precision Construction and Painting Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 for Exceptional Growth

Precision Construction & Painting Logo Inc. 5000 - America's Fasting Growing Private Companies Precision Construction and Painting Interior and Exterior Painting Services

Recognized for Fast Growth and Top-Quality Painting Services in Southern California

From detailed wood matrix proposals to precise execution on every project, we focus on exceeding expectations and building long-term relationships with our clients.” — Evan Murray, President of Precision Construction and Painting

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Precision Construction and Painting, a leading provider of exterior construction services; painting, wood replacement, waterproofing, and deck repair services , announced its inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America, ranking No. 2087 for 2025 with an impressive 206% three-year growth rate.Marking progress, Precision Construction and Painting shows steady focus on quality results alongside dependable support for business property managers and community boards across Southern California. Because transparency matters, along with tidy worksites and secure practices, the firm stands apart when serving apartment complexes, retail spaces, production sites, and tall structures “Our growth reflects the hard work and commitment of our incredible team,” said Evan Murray, President of Precision Construction and Painting. “From detailed wood matrix proposals to precise execution on every project, we focus on exceeding expectations and building long-term relationships with our clients.”Precision Construction and Painting delivers professional interior and exterior painting services to a wide range of properties, including:- HOAs- Multi-family properties- Commercial buildings- Residential homesOther Services Precision Construction and Painting offers:- Wood and Balcony Inspections (Community-wide)- SB326 Repairs- Painting (Community-wide)- Wood Replacement (Community-wide)- Waterproof Deck CoatingsWith multiple locations across Southern California, the company combines skilled professionals with rigorous attention to detail, ensuring each project is completed to the highest standards.About Precision Construction and PaintingPrecision Construction and Painting works across Southern California, serving commercial real estate and HOAs. Services include exterior paint work along with structural wood fixes, moisture protection solutions, followed by restoration of outdoor platforms. Quality remains steady through each phase, built into planning, carried forward until completion.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.