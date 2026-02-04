The Unit Announces Appointment of Co-Founder Conor Durnin to Leadership Team

The Unit Conor Durnin, Co-Founder at The Unit

Seasoned product and technology leader steps into full-time executive role as The Unit accelerates growth across sports betting and iGaming

DUNDALK, NORTH CAROLINA, IRELAND, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Unit , the leader in product design and development for iGaming and sports betting, has announced the appointment of Conor Durnin to its leadership team.Durnin, who co-founded The Unit in 2018, played a foundational role in the company’s early vision and direction. His appointment marks the first time he has taken on an active position within the business, as The Unit continues to scale its work with operators, platforms, and suppliers in the global iGaming and betting sector.In his role, Durnin will focus on strengthening The Unit’s product strategy expertise, supporting complex client engagements, and helping guide the company’s next phase of growth as demand increases for outsourced development of differentiated and innovative betting and gaming products.“From the outset, The Unit has set out to raise the standard for outsourced product development in betting,” said Durnin. “Stepping into this role allows me to focus on supporting the team as we help our partners build scalable, world-class products.”Having previously held senior roles at brands including Boylesports, Grand Parade and SportCaller, Durnin brings extensive experience in product leadership, engineering, and delivery, with a reputation for bridging commercial objectives and technical execution. His approach aligns closely with The Unit’s focus on building world-class products that prioritise user experience and long-term sustainability.“The Unit was founded to challenge conventional thinking around betting and gaming product design, and Conor will play a pivotal part in this going forward,” said Paddy Casey, Co-founder at The Unit. “As the business continues to flourish, adding Conor is a natural step and reflects the ongoing pace of expansion at The Unit.”Durnin’s arrival comes as The Unit continues to expand its footprint across sports betting and iGaming, working with clients on outsourcing options, product development, UX/UI, platform architecture, and industry-leading technical design.With offices in Ireland, Moldova, Gibraltar, and a US hub in New York, The Unit has an unflinching commitment to becoming the partner of choice throughout the industry. In addition to its broad-ranging nearshore product development, the team now boasts a strong track record of building world-class products for the sports betting and iGaming sector over the last decade.####ABOUT THE UNITThe Unit is an experienced product design and development company - headquartered in Ireland, with offices across Gibraltar, Moldova and New York City - which builds innovative products and solutions for the sports betting and iGaming sector. The Unit’s dedication to create world-class, scalable products sets the company apart in key domains of expertise around product design and development, MarTech and innovation for the iGaming industry. The Unit has delivered a wide range of products and services for notable names such as PlayStar Casino, 10star, Racing1, Sportingtech, TXODDS, and Xtremepush.MEDIA CONTACTRyan Bailey: ryan@redknotcomms.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.