Boundaries & Banter Returns to Basics: What a Boundary Is and Why Family Crosses It So Easily
In a foundational new episode, hosts Michela and Taryn explore where boundaries begin, why family blurs them, and how clarity restores connection.
Joining the conversation is Bernadine Fried, LMFT, a licensed family therapist whose clinical work centers on family systems, relational repair, and emotional integrity. Together, the trio unpacks boundaries not as rules or ultimatums, but as clarity.
“A boundary is where I start and you begin,” Fried explains. “It’s the ability to hold onto your values, your integrity, and to understand where your needs actually are.”
The episode explores:
• What a boundary truly is and what it isn’t
• Why family relationships often blur or override boundaries
• The relationship between boundaries and personal needs
• How boundaries protect connection rather than threaten it
• Practical ways to implement boundaries without escalation
Rather than framing boundaries as defensive tools, the discussion positions them as stabilizing forces, essential for trust, respect, and long-term relational health. The episode resonates particularly in family contexts, where history, expectation, and emotional familiarity often override individual autonomy.
This release follows the show’s recent momentum addressing public reaction and online discourse around boundaries, further establishing Boundaries & Banter as a space where culturally relevant conversations are handled with clarity, humor, and psychological depth.
Release Date: January 31, 2026
Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/what-is-a-boundary-and-why-family-crosses-them-so-easily/id1871552809?i=1000747541515&r=0
About Boundaries & Banter
Boundaries & Banter is a conversational podcast exploring how boundaries shape modern relationships, culture, and identity. Through expert interviews and lived dialogue, hosts Michela and Taryn examine the spaces where connection, conflict, and clarity meet. Learn more here: https://bio.site/boundariesandbanter
