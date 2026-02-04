The Day After His Crucifixion Gives Voice To The Women Who Walked With Yeshua

The Day After His Crucifixion Author Merikay McLeod

A moving spiritual novel by Merikay McLeod retells the Gospel story through the testimonies of women transformed by love, healing, and faith.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her evocative and faith-centered novel, The Day After His Crucifixion, author Merikay McLeod offers a powerful reimagining of one of history's most sacred moments by shifting the narrative lens to those whose voices have too often gone unheard. Set in the immediate aftermath of Yeshua the Nazarene's brutal execution, the story unfolds through the eyes of the women who knew Him, followed Him, and were forever changed by His ministry.

While the crucifixion and resurrection are traditionally recounted through male perspectives, McLeod's novel gathers the women of the New Testament as eyewitnesses to grief, hope, and remembrance. Shocked and heartbroken, they come together to comfort one another, sharing food, stories, and memories of the man they believed to be the Promised One. In doing so, they recall not only His suffering, but the freedom, healing, and abundant life He brought into their own lives.

Among the women who speak are Peter's mother-in-law, the woman healed of a long flow of blood, the crippled woman once bent double, and the bride whose wedding feast was saved when Yeshua joyfully transformed water into wine. As each woman tells her story, familiar Gospel moments rise from the page with renewed intimacy, warmth, and emotional depth, allowing readers to experience these sacred events as lived encounters rather than distant scripture.

The Day After His Crucifixion is rich with heartfelt testimony, revealing Yeshua's ministry of compassion, courage, and radical love. Through personal accounts, the novel illuminates His message of God's kingdom come, His willingness to challenge injustice, and His power to restore dignity to those cast aside. The women's voices bring a tenderness and authenticity that invite readers to reflect on faith not as doctrine alone, but as lived relationship.

Written for readers of Christian fiction, spiritual seekers, and those longing for a deeper connection to the New Testament, The Day After His Crucifixion speaks to the enduring power of remembrance, community, and hope. It invites readers to sit among the women, to listen to their stories, and to encounter Yeshua anew through eyes filled with love and loss.

