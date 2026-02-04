Car and Drive Motorsports Announces Major 2027 Expansion Plan and $1,000 Buyer Incentive

From 1995 startup to regional powerhouse: Car and Drive Motorsports sets 2027 expansion goals and offers $1,000 down payment aid

IL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Car and Drive Motorsports, the flagship dealership of a rapidly expanding Midwest automotive group, today announced an aggressive strategic outlook aiming for five locations by the end of 2027, alongside a comprehensive financial relief program for local buyers.The announcement marks a major milestone for a company born from humble beginnings. The organization traces its roots back to 1995, when founder Saed Ihmoud established a modest business on a rubble-filled lot on Western Avenue with only four cars. Through three decades of perseverance and industry expertise, that single lot has evolved into a regional auto empire. Today, the group operates four locations across the Midwest, with Car and Drive Motorsports—established in September 2025—serving as the newest and most advanced hub for inventory and financing."When I started in '95 with just a four-car lot on Western Avenue, all I had was a vision and a lot of rubble to clear," said Saed Ihmoud, Owner and Founder. "To see us now, operating as a regional powerhouse with four locations, is a testament to our resilience. We aren't just selling cars; we are building a legacy that proves where hard work can take you. Our goal now is to push even further, hitting five-plus locations by 2027."Car and Drive Motorsports is distinguishing itself in a crowded market with a "No Hassle" buying experience and a distinct focus on inclusive financing. The dealership recognizes that for many families, the down payment is the single largest barrier to vehicle ownership. To address this, the company has launched a limited-time stimulus program designed to help drivers overcome credit hurdles."Our slogan is 'Start Your Journey with Us,' and we want to ensure that journey is accessible to everyone, regardless of their credit history," said Ihmoud Ihmoud, General Manager. "We know times are tough, which is why we are launching a limited-time stimulus for our buyers. We are offering up to a $1,000 down payment credit to help customers get approved. We aren't just looking at credit scores; we are looking at people, and we are here to help them get on the road."The dealership specializes in "Easy Financing" protocols, specifically tailored for customers with no credit or low credit. By combining this flexibility with the new down payment assistance, Car and Drive Motorsports aims to approve a record number of applicants in the coming quarter.About Car and Drive Motorsports Established in September 2025 as the newest evolution of Saed Ihmoud’s automotive group, Car and Drive Motorsports is a leading pre-owned car dealership in the Midwest. With a commitment to transparency, community support, and high-quality inventory, they offer a wide selection of vehicles and tailored financing options.Media Contact: Ihmoud Ihmoud General Manager Car and Drive Motorsports Phone: 708-925-0115 Website: www.caranddrive.us

