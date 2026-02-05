Erika Jayne Opens Up About Menopause, Makeup, and the Skin-Barrier Spiral — and How Dr. Jason Emer Broke the Cycle

Dr. Jason Emer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s a quiet heartbreak happening in mirrors everywhere, and it rarely gets named. It’s not just wrinkles or dryness. It’s the moment a face wash stings, then burns, then tightens. It’s when makeup stops being creative and becomes protective. It’s when the question shifts from “Do I look good?” to “Why does my face hurt?” Erika Jayne knows that feeling well.In an unfiltered sit-down with cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Jason Emer , Erika speaks openly about a reality many women face during menopause: the collision of chronic makeup use, repeated removal, and hormonal changes that compromise the skin barrier.“My face hurt,” she said. “Makeup, removing it, and then putting it back on all day really takes a toll. My skin barrier was broken.”Menopause often makes the issue worse. “Your face becomes thin and dry, almost like tissue paper,” Erika shared. “Through Dr. Emer ’s treatment and care, I’ve been able to really minimize that, and I’m grateful.”The Makeup–Menopause LoopOnce the barrier weakens, skin becomes reactive. When it reacts, people cover it. When they cover it, they strip it. The cycle repeats:Redness → Cover → Strip → Burn → Flake → Cover again“It’s not vanity,” said Dr. Emer. “It’s biology. Hormones, inflammation, and environment all shift. Skin needs protection, repair, and maintenance, not punishment.”Erika says the emotional impact can be real. “You’re trying to perform and look fine, but underneath your skin feels raw.”Filtered beauty culture only amplifies the disconnect. “Most people, including celebrities, deal with irritation and sensitivity,” said Dr. Emer. “Maintenance is key at every age.”How the Cycle BreaksFor Erika, the turning point was a treatment plan centered on calming the barrier first, then restoring resilience so makeup no longer triggers pain.Her protocol follows what Dr. Emer calls the Trinity:• a vascular laser to reduce redness and visible inflammation• a non-ablative resurfacing laser to renew without stripping compromised skin• a peptide or growth-factor repair step to strengthen the barrier“The goal isn’t perfection,” said Dr. Emer. “The goal is for skin to stop hurting. When inflammation drops, glow follows.”Erika says the most meaningful shift wasn’t cosmetic — it was physical. Less pain. Less reactivity. Less constant negotiation with cameras, makeup artists, and lighting.For Anyone Stuck in the LoopIf menopause changed the way makeup sits.If cleansing feels like fire.If foundation feels like armor.If irritation keeps returning —This is not a personal failure. It is a barrier breakdown that millions of women are navigating quietly.“People don’t need a filter,” said Dr. Emer. “They need a plan.”About Dr. Jason EmerDr. Jason Emer is a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist specializing in procedural, surgical, and regenerative skin health. His practice focuses on personalized protocols for acne, rosacea, inflammation, aging, and hormone-related skin changes. He is based in Beverly Hills, California.

