BookVI and Love City Management Deepen Commitment to Sustainability and Community on St. John

Brandon Smith and Brandon Gresham, co-owners of BookVI and Love City Management, on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. La Vita St. John, a newly added luxury villa to the BookVI collection, offers sweeping island views and refined indoor-outdoor design

How Two St. John Businesses Are Working to Reduce Impact and Support the Community

We don’t claim to have all the answers — but we show up, do the work, and keep finding better ways to give back.” — Smith & Gresham

CRUZ BAY, ST. JOHN, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., March 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BookVI, a provider of luxury villa rentals in St. John, and its sister company Love City Management are deepening their long-term efforts to reduce environmental impact and invest in the Cruz Bay community. They recognize that responsible tourism on a small island is not a single milestone, but an ongoing process — one that requires listening, learning, and constant improvement.

The companies emphasize that sustainability and community investment are not fixed achievements, but evolving commitments shaped by experience, feedback, and trial and error.

“This island has given us so much,” said Brandon Smith and Brandon Gresham, co-owners of BookVI and Love City Management. “It’s both our rock and our raft. We don’t claim to have all the answers, but we believe deeply in showing up, doing the work, and finding better ways to give back.”

SUSTAINABILITY BUILT THROUGH PRACTICE

Over the past eight years, BookVI has gradually evolved its villa operations to reduce waste and environmental impact. These changes, often small at first, have been tested and refined based on real-world experience on the island.

Current sustainability practices include:

The use of EPA Safer Choice–approved cleaning products supplied by ETI Solutions LLC. These products meet strict federal standards for human health and environmental safety. The refillable Drop-N-Go system reduces single-use plastics, minimizes chemical waste, and supports safer working conditions for staff while maintaining commercial-grade performance.

A shift from single-use guest amenities to refillable dispensers for shampoo, conditioner, dish soap, and hand lotion.

Supplying all villas with reusable insulated metal cups and grocery bags to reduce disposable plastic use.

Sourcing bamboo and recycled paper products whenever available, acknowledging that solutions must adapt to what’s locally accessible.

Providing durable beach coolers in every villa to help guests avoid purchasing disposable or Styrofoam options.

“Some initiatives work better than others,” said Smith and Gresham. “We pay attention, make adjustments, and keep moving forward. It’s a long-term effort.”

SUPPORTING LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS THAT MAKE A DIFFERENCE

Alongside environmental efforts, BookVI and Love City Management dedicate a portion of profits to organizations doing meaningful work in the community. In the past year, their contributions have supported:

Miss Pat’s After-School Program – improving literacy and study skills for local youth.

The Animal Care Center of St. John – providing support for island animals and pet owners.

Friends of Virgin Islands National Park – preserving the natural and cultural resources of St. John.

Guests are also encouraged to learn about and support these organizations during their stay.

GROUNDED IN ISLAND EXPERIENCE

Smith and Gresham arrived on St. John in 2016. Following Hurricanes Irma and Maria in September 2017, and their involvement in post-storm recovery efforts, BookVI and Love City Management were established in 2018 with a foundation rooted in responsibility and community support.

“When everything changed overnight, we saw firsthand how this island comes together,” said Smith. “We helped neighbors tarp roofs, mitigate mold, and check on homes for off-island owners. That experience rooted us more deeply in this community.”

Today, the two businesses host nearly 2,000 guests annually. Many return year after year to enjoy luxury villas near Cruz Bay and other beloved areas across St. John. BookVI and Love City Management continue to evolve in step with the island they call home.

“We’re here to learn, adapt, and contribute in ways that matter,” said Gresham. “That’s the commitment — not just to our guests, but to the place and people who make St. John what it is.”

About BookVI

BookVI is a luxury villa rental and concierge company based in St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands. Offering hand-selected properties and personalized service, BookVI specializes in curated stays for travelers seeking an authentic and elevated Caribbean experience.

About Love City Management

Love City Management provides professional property care, housekeeping, and guest support for villa owners on St. John. The company focuses on high standards, local partnerships, and trusted service for both residents and visitors.

