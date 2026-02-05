European Commission Authorizes Doverphos® LGP-12 for EU Food-Contact Polyolefin Applications

Addressing a long-standing industry need for safer, high-performance food-contact antioxidant technology.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dover Chemical Corporation , a leading U.S. manufacturer of specialty performance additives, today announced that Doverphos® LGP-12 has received official authorization, Commission Regulation (EU) 2026/245 , from the European Commission for use in food-contact plastic applications. The authorization, informed by a prior positive European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) technical opinion, was formally published on February 2, 2026, enabling manufacturers across the European Union to utilize DoverphosLGP-12 (FCM # 1084) in materials intended for food packaging and other food-contact products. This authorization builds upon DoverphosLGP-12’s existing U.S. FDA food-contact approval, further expanding global regulatory acceptance for the technology.Global Regulatory AlignmentDoverphosLGP-12 is a high-molecular-weight proprietary liquid polymeric phosphite antioxidant stabilizer designed to deliver long-term thermal and oxidative stability in polyolefins and other thermoplastic resins. Developed as a high-performance alternative to TNPP and other secondary phosphite antioxidants, DoverphosLGP-12 is uniquely formulated without alkylphenols, is PFAS-free, and is designed to deliver excellent compatibility in thermoplastic resins, resulting in reduced additive migration and exposure. Its polymeric structure supports low migration potential, making it particularly well-suited for sensitive food packaging environments where both regulatory compliance and material performance are critical.Consumer Safety ExpectationsIn today’s global packaging landscape, consumer confidence and regulatory assurance are increasingly intertwined. Manufacturers are under growing pressure to deliver materials that protect food integrity while meeting evolving safety expectations across international markets. DoverphosLGP-12’s design aligns with these priorities by providing an antioxidant solution that supports durability, clarity, and processability while minimizing the potential for additive migration.Enabling Circular PackagingBeyond compliance, the authorization also strengthens the role of DoverphosLGP-12 in advancing circular packaging initiatives. As producers work to increase recycled resin content without sacrificing visual quality or mechanical strength, polymeric antioxidant technologies play an increasingly vital role in enabling material reuse. By helping maintain performance across multiple processing cycles, DoverphosLGP-12 supports the development of packaging systems designed for longevity, safety, and sustainability.Application VersatilityDoverphosLGP-12 can be utilized in LLDPE, HDPE, PP, and additional thermoplastic polymers to protect against oxidative and thermal degradation while maintaining melt flow index (MFI) and low color, delivering consistent antioxidant performance across multiple processing cycles. The stabilizer’s high phosphorus content and performance efficiency allow for effective replacement for TNPP and other phosphite secondary antioxidants, at lower loading levels, supporting both formulation optimization and cost-performance balance.Leadership Perspective“This milestone represents a defining moment not only for Dover Chemical, but for the broader packaging industry,” said Marc Nolen, President of Dover Chemical Corporation. “EFSA authorization affirms the science and stewardship behind DoverphosLGP-12 and signals that manufacturers no longer need to choose between performance, safety, and sustainability. The ability to deliver materials that protect consumers while enabling circular progress is essential to the future of packaging, and we are proud to support that transition.”“From a customer perspective, this approval removes a significant barrier to adoption,” added Matt Fender, Business Unit Leader – Plastics Additives at Dover Chemical Corporation. “Converters, resin producers, and brand owners can now specify DoverphosLGP-12 in food-contact applications with confidence, knowing they have an antioxidant solution that maintains clarity, strength, and processing stability while aligning with increasingly stringent regulatory and migration expectations. This molecule was developed with consumer safety in mind to fill a decades-long unmet market need in the plastics industry, specifically to make plastics food packaging safer today and for generations to come.”Key Performance AttributesDoverphosLGP-12 has been widely recognized for its ability to:• Provide effective long-term antioxidant protection and thermal stability.• Maintain clarity and mechanical performance in films and molded applications.• Support recycled and circular resin formulations across multiple processing cycles.• Reduce migration risk through a high-molecular weight polymeric structure.• Serve as an alkylphenol-free, Arvin-free, PFAS-free alternative to TNPP and other secondary phosphite antioxidants while enabling lower additive loading through high phosphorus efficiency.• Offer a NIAS-tested profile demonstrating compliance with evolving regulatory expectations, including EU 2025/351 Article 3A purity requirements.The EFSA authorization complements DoverphosLGP-12’s existing regulatory clearances in other regions, including a positive National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) opinion in South America, and reinforces Dover Chemical’s commitment to delivering high-performance, compliance-ready additive technologies for food packaging, recycling, and sustainability-driven applications.About Dover Chemical CorporationDover Chemical Corporation is a global leader in specialty chemical additives that improve the performance and durability of fuels, metalworking fluids, and polymer systems across industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dover, Ohio, with operations in Hammond, Indiana, Dover Chemical Corporation is ISO 9001:2015 certified and deeply committed to quality, regulatory compliance, and environmental responsibility. As a member of the American Chemistry Council, the company actively supports the principles of Responsible Care, with a focus on safety, sustainability, and product stewardship. Dover Chemical Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of ICC Industries Inc., a diversified chemical and ingredients company based in New York City. Learn more at www.doverchem.com

