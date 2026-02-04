Kuzá and Disney Cruise Line Host 60+ U.S. Influencers in Cozumel

Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park and Disney Cruise Line welcomed 60+ U.S. influencers to promote Cozumel’s culture, cuisine, people, and natural beauty.

COZUMEL, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a joint effort with Disney Cruise Line, Kuzá Beach & Adventure Park welcomed more than 60 influencers from the United States, with the goal of promoting Cozumel as a comprehensive destination, its cuisine, its people, its culture, and its extraordinary natural environment.One of the most memorable moments was the welcome by the elected Queen of the Cozumel Carnival, JOJO (Johana Ramírez), accompanied by her comparsa and the group Do Coracao. Together, they shared the island’s vibrant identity and showcased the strong bond between Kuzá and Cozumel’s traditions.Following this visit, the Cozumel and Kuzá experience began spreading across multiple digital platforms, highlighting family-friendly activities, local hospitality, and the magical atmosphere that sets the park apart.Participating content creators included Antonia Toya Johnson, Pantons Squad, Kyle & Jade, Lindsey Osburn, Kenyunna Woodard, and Daana Williamson, among others.The day also featured the “Flavors of Mexico” hands-on workshop, where visitors learned how to make authentic guacamole and mexican tacos, one of the most highly valued offerings among international travelers.“This collaboration with Disney Cruise Line confirms KUZÁ as a world-class destination. We have successfully combined the excellence and safety demanded by international travelers with the authentic cultural richness of Cozumel,” said Leyla Osorio, CEO of KUZÁ Beach & Adventure Park.The experience was further enhanced by a visit to the new Guardian’s Lagoon Waterpark, which is emerging as one of the most popular attractions thanks to its architectural concept with cultural heritage accents and ancestral identity. A highlight is the majestic alebrije that welcomes guests, symbolizing Mexican hospitality in a vibrant space filled with color, respect, and fun.This visit marks a milestone in the consolidation of Kuzá as the region’s leading theme park. Through superior quality and high-level strategic partnerships, we continue working to increase tourist flow to the island, helping ensure that Cozumel is remembered as a home of world-class, unforgettable experiences.About Kuzá Beach & Adventure ParkKuzá is the first and only “All-in-One” theme park in Cozumel, designed to offer a fully immersive experience into the richness of the Mexican Caribbean . Spanning more than 80 hectares and one kilometer of beachfront, it features five experiential worlds-from jungle adrenaline and off-road circuits to a family water park and exclusive VIP areas. Operating under strict international safety and sustainability standards, Kuzá combines more than 50 activities with an authentic culinary and cultural offering, positioning itself as a must-visit experience for global travelers to the island.Visit hashtags:#KUZAXDisney#KUZAPark@KUZAParkVisit our website: www.kuzapark.com

