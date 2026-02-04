Memoir Release: Parenting Should Have Never Occurred Addresses Childhood Trauma and Survival

Parenting Should Have Never Occurred: How Children Survive and Rise Above the Parents Who Tried to Break Them

Lowey Alexander delivers an unflinching memoir about growing up amid violence, neglect, and emotional abandonment, and the courage it takes to rise above it.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Lowey Alexander announces the release of the memoir, Parenting Should Have Never Occurred: How Children Survive and Rise Above the Parents Who Tried to Break Them. The publication outlines the author’s perspective on navigating a high-stress childhood and examines the psychological adaptations used to manage environments characterized by domestic instability.

A Narrative of Survival and Adaptation Set in Oakland, California, the memoir documents Alexander’s development through various formative challenges. The narrative details experiences within the Catholic school system, the navigation of racial identity, and early spiritual life. The book discusses the concept of "forced maturity" in relation to household dynamics, outlining specific instances where the author suggests survival necessitated a departure from traditional childhood experiences.

The text moves chronologically, recounting physical health struggles—including asthma—and the social isolation associated with family challenges. Alexander documents these events to illustrate how specific survival skills, developed for immediate safety, can present obstacles during the transition into adulthood.

An Analysis of Family Dynamics A significant portion of Parenting Should Have Never Occurred is dedicated to the topic of silence within family units. Alexander explores the normalization of neglect and the subsequent difficulty of addressing those experiences in later life. The book discusses the theory that self-reliance is often a byproduct of necessity, and it details the process of dismantling defensive structures to build self-trust.

"The objective of this work is to document experiences that are frequently marginalized," says Alexander. "By recording the transition from a survival-based existence to one of self-awareness, the book offers a framework for understanding the persistence required to navigate family estrangement."

Relevance to Trauma Recovery The memoir is categorized for readers interested in the intersections of autobiography, psychology, and trauma recovery. It presents a case study in family dysfunction, offering observations intended for mental health professionals, survivors of childhood adversity, and those studying the long-term impacts of parent-child relationships.

Parenting Should Have Never Occurred is now available in paperback and digital formats.

About the Book: Parenting Should Have Never Occurred: How Children Survive and Rise Above the Parents Who Tried to Break Them (ISBN: 978-1969394064) is available for purchase at Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1969394064

About the Author: Lowey Alexander is an author writing on themes of identity, resilience, and the psychological impact of early childhood environments. His work connects personal narrative with broader social observations regarding family dynamics.

