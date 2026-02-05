Award-Winning Fantasy Novel 'Orphan's Quest' Wins Global Book Awards 2025

International bestseller by Terry Ironwood captures Overall Winner at prestigious literary competition

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Book Awards proudly announces Orphan's Quest by Terry Ironwood as the Overall Winner of its international book awards program. The epic fantasy novel has also been named a #1 Amazon bestseller and Readers' Favorite Gold Medal winner.

Each year, the Global Book Awards Contest attracts thousands of entries from around the world, representing a diverse range of authors, from first-time self-published writers to established, traditionally published novelists. Now celebrating its sixth year, the competition has received submissions from self-published authors, independent presses, and major publishing houses including HarperCollins and Simon & Schuster.

Unlike traditional book award programs that rely solely on a small panel of judges, the Global Book Awards embraces a modern, holistic approach to evaluation. In today's publishing landscape, books are judged not only on literary merit and writing style, but also on how effectively they connect with readers. Criteria include creative cover design, compelling book descriptions, reader engagement, and marketplace performance, such as ratings and reviews on major platforms like Amazon.

To ensure fair and meaningful comparisons, the Global Book Awards organizes entries into more than 100 genre-specific categories, allowing books to compete exclusively within their own genres.

"Orphan's Quest: The Great Forget Fantasy Series, Volume 1" distinguished itself across all judging criteria. The novel has garnered more than 1,700 reader reviews on Amazon and impressed evaluators with its rich storytelling, engaging plot, strong writing style, and professional cover design.

The book, which has dominated multiple fantasy categories across the U.S., Canada, and the UK throughout 2024–2025, tells the story of Chip, a red-eyed orphan condemned to life in the castle kitchens who discovers his true destiny through courage, mentorship, and facing his deepest fears.

"Long ago, a mysterious event known as The Great Forget ravaged the Earth. Magic was born," the novel begins, launching readers into a world where an abandoned child must confront an ancient evil at the Pass of Death and uncover a stunning revelation about his own identity.

The story resonates with readers seeking more than simple entertainment. Drawing inspiration from fantasy legends like J.R.R. Tolkien, Terry Brooks, and Robert Jordan, Ironwood weaves powerful life lessons throughout his narrative. As the weapons master in the story declares: "Everything you want is on the other side of fear."

"I have wanted to write this series for a long time," says Ironwood. "It returns to the roots of the pure, epic fantasy I grew up with. I hope this story connects with you and makes a difference in your life, because after all, I wrote it for you."

The novel has garnered exceptional praise from readers:

· "It has been one of the most incredible series of books I've read."

· "The writer develops so many great truths about life."

· "Have to say this is probably my all-time favourite author and story."

· "Utterly Breathtaking!"

The audiobook version, narrated by acclaimed actor Nigel Peever with music and special effects, showcases over 30 years of voice mastery, bringing the story to life in a fully immersive experience.

"Orphan's Quest" is the first of nine volumes in The Great Forget Fantasy Series. Volume 9: Last Battle was released January 27, 2026, completing the saga. The series features newfound magic, wizards and witches, Light and Dark Elves, fantastical creatures, dragons, and profound life lessons that have captivated readers worldwide."

Perfect for teens and adults alike, the series explores themes of courage, friendship, honor, and the transformative power of imagination—delivered through the lens of classic epic fantasy.

The Global Book Awards congratulates Terry Ironwood and all category winners and finalists for their outstanding achievements.



ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Terry Ironwood is an international Amazon bestselling author who values privacy and resides with his family in Canada. He holds multiple university degrees and is deeply interested in the science of self-improvement, physics, and spirituality. Ironwood believes in an "attitude of gratitude" and writes full-time with the dream of helping others reach their full potential.

BOOK DETAILS



Title: Orphan's Quest: The Great Forget Fantasy Series Volume 1

Author: Terry Ironwood

Publication Date: June 12, 2024

Format: Paperback, eBook, Audiobook

Amazon Reviews: More than 1,700 reader reviews

Awards: Overall Winner — Global Book Awards 2025; Readers' Favorite Gold Medal 2025 — Young Adult Epic Fantasy; #1 Amazon Bestseller in multiple fantasy categories

