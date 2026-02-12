Zion Health Launches Deep Cleansing Scalp & Hair Scrub Sweet Amber for Healthier, Revitalized Hair

The Sweet Amber fragrance of Zion Health Deep Cleansing Scalp & Hair Scrub features warm amber, powdery musk, and sweet earthiness, transforming scalp care into a grounding self-care ritual. Zion Health Deep Cleansing Scalp & Hair Scrub Sweet Amber

Zion Health introduces Deep Cleansing Scalp & Hair Scrub Sweet Amber, a mineral-rich exfoliating treatment for scalp and hair renewal.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, clay-based formulations, announces the launch of Deep Cleansing Scalp & Hair Scrub Sweet Amber, a 4 oz exfoliating treatment created to purify the scalp and nourish hair from root to tip.Powered by ionic clay minerals and sea salt, the scrub gently removes buildup, excess oils, and dead skin cells while helping unclog follicles and stimulate circulation for a healthier scalp environment and stronger, more resilient hair. Enriched with vitamin E, argan oil, and sweet almond oil, the formula delivers antioxidant protection, deep hydration, and enhanced softness without weighing hair down. With continued use, hair appears smoother, shinier, and more manageable, while the warm Sweet Amber scent of soft earthiness, powdery musk, and amber notes transforms scalp care into a grounding self-care ritual.Key Benefits of Deep Cleansing Scalp & Hair Scrub● Scalp Detox & Exfoliation: Ionic clay minerals and sea salt help dissolve buildup, unclog follicles, and remove impurities.● pH Balance & Circulation Support: Sea salt helps balance scalp pH while promoting circulation for a healthier foundation for hair growth.● Strength & Moisture Restoration: Argan oil and sweet almond oil deeply moisturize, helping reduce breakage and split ends.● Nourishment & Protection: Vitamin E provides antioxidant support to help defend hair and scalp from environmental stressors.● Lasting Shine & Flexibility: Leaves hair feeling cleansed, smooth, and resilient with a natural, healthy-looking shine.Clean & Conscious Formulation● Sulfate-Free: Gentle cleansing without harsh detergents.● Paraben-Free: Free from artificial preservatives.● Gluten-Free: Suitable for those with gluten sensitivities.● Vegan & Cruelty-Free:No animal-derived ingredients.Ingredient Features● Ionic Clay Minerals: Help cleanse, detoxify, and fortify hair by removing impurities and excess oils.● Sea Salt: Naturally exfoliates, balances scalp pH, and promotes circulation.● Vitamin E (Tocopheryl Acetate): Nourishes hair and scalp while protecting against environmental damage.● Argan Oil: Deeply moisturizes to help prevent breakage and improve softness.● Sweet Almond Oil: Seals in moisture, soothes sensitive skin, and helps protect hair exposed to sunlight.How to UseOn damp hair, part sections to expose the scalp. Apply a small scoop directly to the scalp and gently massage in circular motions. Rinse thoroughly, allowing the scrub to cleanse through the lengths of the hair. Follow with shampoo and conditioner. Use 1–2 times per week or as needed.Full Ingredient ListSodium Chloride (Sea Salt), Aqua (Purified Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glyceryl Stearate, Decyl Glucoside, Sweet Amber Fragrance, Clay Minerals (Ionic), Panthenol (Provitamin B5), Biotin (Vitamin H), Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil (Argan Oil), Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis Oil (Sweet Almond Oil), Glycerin, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Citrate, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, and Xanthan Gum.​​​​​​​About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. is a wellness brand dedicated to creating affordable, clay-based personal care products that purify, heal, and protect using safe, non-toxic ingredients sourced from the Earth. Harnessing the power of ionic clay minerals and botanicals, Zion Health delivers clean, effective solutions for everyday hair, skin, and body care.For more information or to purchase Deep Cleansing Scalp & Hair Scrub Sweet Amber, visit Zion Health’s website For Media Inquiries, Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.