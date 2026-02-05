Butts on Things Marks 10 Years of Cracking Smiles With Licensing Growth and 2026 Expansion

Butts on Things celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2026 with expanded licensing and new partnerships. Select characters from Butts on Things, the artist-founded brand celebrating its 10-year anniversary with expanded licensing and retail initiatives in 2026. Today, the "Butts on Things" series is still going strong and the possibilities are "endless."

Fan-driven art brand enters its second decade with new partnerships, industry presence and anniversary activations

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Butts on Things , the irreverent art brand known for giving everyday objects personality and humor, celebrates its 10-year anniversary with the launch of a year-long expansion initiative that includes new licensing partnerships, major industry events presence, and limited-edition anniversary activations. To kick off the anniversary, the brand is launching a 10-day fan giveaway on Instagram beginning Feb. 5, featuring exclusive merchandise and limited releases celebrating the milestone. Fans can follow @briancookart to participate. Additional anniversary merchandise and collaborations will roll out throughout the year.Planned 2026 initiatives include:-New licensing partnerships across key consumer product categories-A major toy collaboration currently in development-Showcasing at Licensing Expo in Las Vegas, May 19–21-Major activations at Emerald City Comic Con in Seattle, MegaCon in Orlando, San Diego Comic-Con, and New York Comic-Con-Expanded retail and collaboration initiatives“As we enter our second decade, we’re focused on expanding thoughtfully and partnering intentionally,” said Brian Cook, creator of Butts on Things. “The community built this brand with me. 2026 is about honoring that foundation while bringing Butts on Things to new audiences. I want to let the brand grow in a way that feels authentic to the community of fans that has supported it from the beginning, but at the same time I’m working hard with my team to bring smiles to new fans in fun and unexpected ways.”What began as a simple doodle of a coffee cup in 2016 has grown into a globally recognized fan-favorite brand, built on playful, cheeky interpretations of everyday objects. Devoted fans line up for hours at San Diego Comic-Con to connect with Cook and the brand, they tattoo the brand’s characters on their bodies and create their own reinterpretations across social media. Over the past decade, Butts on Things has evolved from a viral art concept into an expanding lifestyle brand with growing cross-category reach.With structured licensing support and strategic brand management in place, Butts on Things is positioning itself for continued growth across toys, apparel, accessories, collectibles, lifestyle products, retail and more.The anniversary year represents a strategic evolution, expanding from an independent art brand into a structured licensing platform built for sustained growth. Additional announcements are expected throughout 2026.For more information, visit www.briancookart.com or follow @briancookart on Instagram and TikTok.Licensing & Business Development Inquiries:LIDER Brands, Inc.Email: licensing@liderbrands.comAttn: Business Development – Butts on ThingsAbout Butts on ThingsCreated by Brian Cook, Butts on Things is a fan-driven art brand that transforms everyday objects into expressive characters through humor, warmth, and playful irreverence. Since its debut in 2016, the brand has grown into a global community with a strong presence across art, collectibles, and licensed consumer products.

