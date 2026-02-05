Currance provides CHC Options RCM with solutions to increase revenue and support long-term hospital financial resilience

Options RCM

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Currance announces a strategic relationship with Community Hospital Corporation (CHC) in support of CHC Consulting’s recently announced Options RCM Services, offering comprehensive revenue cycle management designed to strengthen the financial foundation of rural and community hospitals. Through this collaboration, Currance is delivering scalable revenue cycle solutions grounded in proven process, patented technology, and high-performing teams to deliver efficiency and effectiveness under the Options RCM suite of services.

“Options RCM seeks to differentiate itself in the revenue cycle market by emphasizing structured, collaborative, and tailored client relationships. Its relationship with Currance supports this approach by providing additional operational resources and subject matter expertise. Currance contributes experience in evaluating revenue cycle processes, identifying operational considerations, and supporting implementation activities through revenue cycle professionals whose experience aligns with Options RCM’s working approach. This collaboration can deliver the operational improvements and sustainable financial performance that supports our client healthcare organizations and the communities they serve,” said David Yackell, VP of Hospital Financial Operations, CHC.

For more than 30 years, CHC has provided consulting, management, and operational support to community hospitals nationwide. Through this new relationship supporting Options RCM, Currance will continue to help expand CHC’s capacity to deliver services that improve financial outcomes and preserve access for every patient at the local level of care. Currance solutions included in this new CHC initiative reinforces the Currance commitment to long-term financial and operational health of community healthcare providers to deliver better patient care every time.

Strengthening Community and Improving Healthcare, Together

As hospitals face increasing financial pressures, staffing shortages, and growing administrative complexity, Currance continues to transform RCM differently for providers by removing the roadblocks to sustainable success.

“Currance brings a unique ability to blend process excellence with operational flexibility,” said Todd Redmon, President and CEO of Currance. “Our model is built to meet hospitals exactly where they are, but more importantly, guide their sustainable performance using actionable insights, disciplined process, and seasoned revenue cycle specialists.”

Participation in CHC’s Options RCM formalizes and broadens capabilities across core Currance RCM domains, offering flexible operating models, seasoned experts, proven processes, and patented technology to deliver actionable analytics, real-time operational visibility, and continuous improvement. Furthermore, it represents a new revenue channel for and reinforces the long-standing mission of Currance in providing healthcare organizations with sustainable performance across their revenue cycle.

About Currance

Currance is a revenue cycle management technology-enabled company that delivers comprehensive revenue cycle solutions and services to improve cash flow, reduce denials, and optimize operating efficiency. Our vision is to improve the health and healthcare experience in communities we serve by supporting the financial strength and vitality of our clients. Bringing more than 250 years of collective experience, Currance is a leading industry innovator that has delivered measurable, demonstrated success for children’s hospitals, national hospitals, community health systems, and specialty physician groups.

