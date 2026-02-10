New Book Chronicles the Life of a Woman Who Saved a Generation of Jews

Gisela Warburg Wyzanski: A Force for Good

Gisela Warburg Wyzanski---A Force for Good

A Force for Good is a must-read for anyone interested in Holocaust history, Jewish heritage, and the enduring impact of one woman's courage and compassion. Gisela life was lived in service to others” — Publisher's Weekly

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Peter E. Randall Publisher is pleased to announce an inspiring new biography, A Force for Good: Gisela Warburg Wyzanski. The book pays loving and fitting tribute to a courageous young German Jewish woman who used her wealth and influence to help rescue and resettle thousands of Jewish children who faced annihilation at the hands of the Nazis, giving them new lives in the land now known as Israel. This inspirational and compelling coming of age story is written by Gisela's daughter, Anita Wyzanski Robboy.Anita, a resident of Cambridge, MA, and Gloucester, MA, is a partner in the Boston law firm, Prince Lobel Tye, LLC, and a Visiting Scholar/Research Associate at Brandeis University. She is the daughter of Gisela Warburg Wyzanski and Judge Charles E. Wyzanski. The author hopes that readers will be inspired by Gisela’s life, her choices, and her determination to save lives.A Force for Good: Gisela Warburg Wyzanski evolved from the discovery of a treasure trove of letters and documents carefully preserved by Gisela and recently discovered by her daughter. Her remarkable story spans the pre-to post-World War II era, seen through the eyes of a young woman who put her own life at risk to save others. Readers will meet Gisela's friends and mentors, including Henrietta Szold, the founder of Hadassah and Chaim Weizmann, the first president of Israel. The book provides a unique perspective on how one determined and brave person can make a difference in the world.Publisher's Weekly proclaimed the book an "Editor's Pick", stating “ A Force for Good is a must-read for anyone interested in Holocaust history, Jewish heritage, and the enduring impact of one woman's courage and compassion. It is a moving and inspiring account of 'a sacred adventure' lived in service to others, brought to life through rich documentary evidence and heartfelt storytelling.”Laurence H. Tribe, Carl M. Loeb University Professor Emeritus, Harvard University, offers this review of A Force for Good. “ Brimming with fresh perspectives on Judaism, Zionism, and Palestine, this page-turning saga leaps off the page from a cache of love letters hidden in a Cambridge attic to draw the reader into a romantic triangle involving a famous American judge and the daughter of one of Germany’s wealthiest Jewish families, a woman who escaped the Gestapo to devote her life to the rescue of desperate children.”Michael Berenbaum, Distinguished Professor of Jewish Studies, American Jewish University and the former Project Director of the United States Holocaust Museum writes "Often told in her words through her extensive correspondence, the book offers unique insight into the early days of Zionist history and two of its fabled leaders Chaim Weizmann and Henrietta Szold -- Gisela’s mentors -- and Jewish Palestine in the 1920s and 1930s. Gisela's embrace of Zionism gave depth and meaning to her life, an important reminder of its significance and its potential at our time of turmoil. The work is inspirational. Gisela was a lioness, and Anita does her justice.”A Force for Good: Gisela Warburg Wyzanski is available in hardcover, audio, and e-book formats. Published by Peter E. Randall Publisher in Portsmouth, NH, and distributed through bookstores and Amazon, the book’s publication date is March 3, 2026. Media may arrange interviews with the author by contacting Lynn Edelman at 215-280-3841.To learn more, visit the book's website, giselawarburgwyzanski.com

