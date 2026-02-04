Dr. Avis D. Dickey Releases Stellar Leadership: Igniting Excellence Beyond the C-Suite

GREENSBORO (LAKE OCONEE), GA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Avis D. Dickey, esteemed executive, global thought leader, and retired U.S. Navy Reserve Officer announce the release of her new leadership book, Stellar Leadership: Igniting Excellence Beyond the C-Suite, a timely and practical guide for leading in today’s rapidly evolving, people-centered workplace. Published by Pine Book Writing, the book marks another milestone in Dr. Dickey’s long-standing commitment to leadership excellence and service.With more than 35 years of distinguished service spanning government, health care, education, and the U.S. military, Dr. Dickey brings unmatched real-world experience to the leadership conversation. As a career-appointed Senior Executive Service (SES) leader in the federal government for over two decades, she has led transformational workforce and organizational initiatives that have shaped global human capital strategies and advanced veterans’ programs worldwide.Stellar Leadership challenges traditional leadership models by reframing leadership as a shared responsibility rather than a title reserved for the C-suite. Written for leaders at every level, the book blends leadership theory, academic research, real-world case studies, and forward-looking insights to address the realities of modern organizations.The book explores transformational leadership, inclusive workplace cultures, hybrid work environments, and future-ready talent development. It emphasizes the importance of aligning purpose, people, and technology while promoting psychological safety, ethical use of AI, adaptability, and continuous learning. Rather than offering abstract concepts, Stellar Leadership provides practical tools leaders can apply immediately to build trust, resilience, and long-term organizational success.At its core, the book serves as both a strategic manual and a reflective guide, helping readers evaluate their leadership journey while equipping them to lead with integrity, empathy, and impact in the 21st century. Reflecting the book’s growing reach and influence, Stellar Leadership was featured in New York City’s Times Square on January 19, 2026, highlighting its resonance with a global leadership audience. The book further achieved bestseller status on Amazon on January 30, 2026.As Dr. Dickey writes, “Leadership is the art of creating a space where others can learn, grow, and thrive.” This philosophy is woven throughout the book, reinforcing her belief that effective leadership is rooted in service, inclusion, and intentional development of people.Pricing & Availability• E-book: $9.99• Paperback: $14.99The book is currently available on Amazon KDP, with plans for distribution across 11+ additional platforms.Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/Stellar-Leadership-Igniting-Excellence-Galactic-ebook/dp/B0GHNCR7JF/ About the AuthorDr. Avis D. Dickey is a decorated U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, former Senior Executive Service leader, educator, and executive coach. She has taught at master’s and doctoral levels, served on dissertation committees, and mentored leaders across public and private sectors. Known for her expertise in leadership development, organizational transformation, and workforce strategy, Dr. Dickey continues to inspire leaders worldwide through her speaking, coaching, and writing, championing a legacy of vision, courage, and heart.Media AvailabilityDr. Avis D. Dickey is available for media interviews, podcasts, keynote discussions, and leadership forums.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.