Traffic shift, nightly lane closures coming to westbound I-90 near Issaquah starting in February

ISSAQUAH – Major work on a project to improve fish passage under Interstate 90 in Issaquah has begun. Travelers will see overnight lane closures and a traffic shift on the region’s main east-west freeway in the coming weeks.

The traffic shift will allow contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation to build new fish-passable structures beneath the highway.

What to expect

Currently, nighttime travelers on westbound I-90 will see lane closures between the 17th Avenue Northwest and Lakemont Boulevard Southeast interchanges. These lane closures are needed so construction crews can prepare to shift traffic onto two temporary bypasses near Schneider and Lewis creeks. Nightly lane closures and lane reductions on westbound I-90 will continue through mid-February, including:

Through Friday, Feb. 13: Nightly lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night through Friday morning.

Friday, Feb. 6 and Saturday, Feb. 7: Westbound I-90 reduced to one lane each night west of the 17th Avenue Northwest interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day for crews to shift traffic onto the bypass.

Friday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 14: Westbound I-90 reduced to one lane each night near the Lakemont Boulevard Southeast interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day for crews to shift traffic onto the bypass.

The traffic shifts will allow bridge construction to begin at the Schneider Creek crossing on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Travelers should expect delays during overnight work and should use caution, slow down and remain alert for the safety of road construction crews.

Some of this work could be postponed if rain is forecast.

Project overview

This fish passage project will build multiple fish-passable structures in Issaquah to restore natural stream conditions in Lewis, West Village Park and Schneider creeks. The creeks currently pass through culverts under several roadways, including both directions of I-90, that prevent fish from traveling up and downstream.

Atkinson Construction, under contract with WSDOT, will remove existing culverts and construct new bridges. Work will occur in phases through late 2028. Travelers and residents are encouraged to sign up for project alerts.

State highways cross over rivers and streams in thousands of locations throughout Washington. Some crossings can impede fish migration. Since 1991, WSDOT has worked to improve fish passage and foster healthy waterways by removing barriers under many of its highways. In addition to WSDOT’s ongoing work to correct statewide barriers, a 2013 federal court injunction requires the state to correct barrier culverts to salmon and steelhead within the injunction area in western Washington.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app or the WSDOT Travel Center Map.