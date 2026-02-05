Create Energy Acquires Former Graze Robotics Assets, Launching Bold Entry Into Autonomous Robotics for the Energy Sector

PORTLAND, TN, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Create Energy, a leading innovator in energy infrastructure solutions, today announced its acquisition of the key assets of the company formerly known as Graze Robotics, an early pioneer in commercial autonomous mowing technology. The acquisition broadens Create Energy’s ON TRACK one stop shop ecosystem by unifying industry leading energy infrastructure solutions—EBOS, BESS, trackers, inverters, and power generation equipment—with advanced monitoring capabilities and newly added autonomous robotics. All components now operate seamlessly through a single, powerful Create Energy software and platform.Create’s advanced robotics mowing platform—built for solar fields, airports, golf courses, and agricultural operations—will now be fully integrated into Create Energy’s Plant Wide Controller (PWC) network, unlocking a new level of autonomous performance and operational efficiency for clients in the energy sector. This seamless connection creates a unified, intelligent network that optimizes remote asset management, improves site efficiency, and reduces operational costs for developers, independent power producers (IPPs), and data center clients.Dean Solon, Founder and CEO of Create Energy, said, “This is a massive leap forward for Create Energy and honestly, it’s fun and exciting! We’re charging ahead full speed into the robotics sector to deliver the most powerful, fully integrated solution in the industry for our developer, IPP, and data center clients. We’re building the undisputed best robotics platform for the energy sector, another addition to my un-evil empire!”Joe Fahrney, Chief of Staff at Create Energy, added, “We’re thrilled to welcome this technology into the Create Energy suite of solutions. Robotics has always been a sector we knew we had to own, and now we’re building the definitive platform for the energy industry. Stay tuned—Dean has more magic up his sleeve for 2026.”This acquisition firmly establishes Create Energy as a fully integrated robotics frontrunner built for the scale and complexity of modern solar and energy infrastructure sites. By uniting automation, intelligence, and field‑proven performance, Create is giving customers a path to dramatically lower labor exposure, elevate safety standards, and unlocking remote monitoring and management that measurably boosts plant output and long‑term asset value. It’s a step-change for the industry and a strategic leap forward for every operator Create Energy serves.About Create EnergyCreate is redefining the future of energy with bold, innovative solutions that empower IPPs, developers, utilities, communities, and businesses to achieve true energy independence and resilience. From advanced solar and battery storage to cutting-edge EV charging systems, Create delivers high-performance technology designed to disrupt the status quo and accelerate the energy transition.At the heart of this approach is ON-TRACK, a complete, one-stop-shop solution that allows customers to purchase everything they need directly from Create. By streamlining design, procurement, and installation, OnTrack eliminates unnecessary complexity and delivers a fully integrated path from panel to power. With OnTrack, customers gain simplicity, reliability, and cost savings in a single package—backed by Create’s engineering expertise and long-term support.Headquartered in Portland, TN, and founded by visionary CEO and President Dean Solon, Create combines technical excellence with a fearless approach to problem-solving—pushing past conventional limits to design systems that are simpler, safer, and more resilient. Every solution is built with the customer in mind: easy to deploy, dependable in performance, and crafted to unlock lasting value.Media Contacts:

