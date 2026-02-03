RELEASE: BEWARE OF SCAM PHONE CALLS TARGETING MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

PVL Posted on Feb 3, 2026 in News Releases

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

PROFESSIONAL AND VOCATIONAL LICENSING DIVISION

CINDY A. MATSUSHITA

LICENSING ADMINISTRATOR

BEWARE OF SCAM PHONE CALLS TARGETING MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 3, 2026

HONOLULU — The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) is warning the public about phone scammers impersonating state officials and government agencies to target medical professionals. These scammers make false threats of investigations in an attempt to obtain sensitive personal information.

Reports have surfaced of individuals pretending to be government officials contacting licensees, falsely claiming an investigation is being conducted into their professional license. Scammers have been impersonating state and federal officials to include the Drug Enforcement Administration, Hawaiʻi Medical Board, and respective states’ Departments of Health and Human Services.

Recent incidents have involved dental and medical doctor licensees. Other medical professionals, including nurses, pharmacists and others, have often and may continue to be targeted.

The scammers may request various personal information and in some cases, even use Caller ID spoofing to make it appear as though the call is coming from a legitimate government agency, to increase the illusion of credibility for the scam.

Within the state of Hawaiʻi, the DCCA Regulated Industries Complaints Office (RICO) is the authority to conduct independent investigations into licensees. RICO’s official communications are sent on letterhead and include contact information for RICO offices. RICO does not ask for sensitive personal information over the phone, or attempt to solicit wire transfers — and RICO cannot take action against a licensee.

Only the 52 licensing boards, commissions and programs that are affiliated with the Professional and Vocational Licensing (PVL) division of the DCCA can discipline the licensee, after appropriate notification and investigation.

The 52 boards, commissions and programs do not, however, conduct investigations. Additionally, states’ Departments of Health and Human Services do not have the authority to suspend or revoke professional or vocational licenses, nor initiate an investigation into a Hawaiʻi professional’s license.

Here are some tips to consider when determining whether calls and texts that may be scams:

BE wary and vigilant of callers posing as law enforcement or government agencies, who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, money sharing app, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, law enforcement and other government agencies will not call to solicit money or threaten arrest.

wary and vigilant of callers posing as law enforcement or government agencies, who specifically ask you to pay by gift card, money sharing app, wire transfer, or cryptocurrency. The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, law enforcement and other government agencies will not call to solicit money or threaten arrest. NEVER give out personal identifying information such as account numbers, social security numbers or birthdates in response to unexpected calls/if you did not initiate the call/place the order.

give out personal identifying information such as account numbers, social security numbers or birthdates in response to unexpected calls/if you did not initiate the call/place the order. If you SUSPECT fraudulent activity, immediately hang up and call the phone number on your account statement or government agency website or vendor to verify the authenticity.

If you have received any calls similar to what has been described above or are seeking to verify contact from DCCA, please call the Professional and Vocational Licensing Division at 1-844-808-3222 (DCCA).

A list of programs and contact information is available at https://cca.hawaii.gov/pvl/.

Media Contact:

William Nhieu

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs

Phone: 808-586-2760

Email: [email protected]