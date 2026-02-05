Nature Communications Publication Establishes Eyam’s Gemini™ as LNP-Free Biologics Platform, Stable Without Cold Chain

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A peer-reviewed study in Nature Communications demonstrates that the new Gemini™ technology enables expression of larger, more complex genetic payloads, long-lasting protein expression, enhances protective immune responses, and safer, simpler production of next-generation biologics, gene therapies, and vaccines.Eyam Health Inc. today announced the publication of peer-reviewed research in Nature Communications describing Gemini™, a binary self-amplifying genetic expression platform that can be deployed as either self-amplifying DNA or self-amplifying RNA from a single construct.The paper, titled “A binary self-amplifying expression platform enabling lipid nanoparticle-free vaccines and nanomedicines,” reports durable in vivo protein expression and enhanced protective immunogenicity in preclinical models, including successful administration without lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). The authors also report enhanced stability of the delivery vector during freeze–thaw cycles and lyophilization, and compatibility with ambient-temperature storage conditions, features that could simplify manufacturing, storage, and distribution of genetic vaccines and medicines.While first-generation mRNA vaccines demonstrated the promise of nucleic-acid medicines, real-world deployment continues to be constrained by formulation complexity, supply chain fragility, and cold-chain requirements. Eyam Health has successfully developed the Gemini™ platform to expand optionality in delivery and to improve practicality for programs where infrastructure and distribution logistics are limiting factors. Gemini™ offers delivery optionality, stability profile, and capacity for larger genetic payloads position the platform for applications ranging from rapid scale-up for pandemic preparedness and global immunization programs to next-generation therapeutic biologics and genetic medicines pursued by pharmaceutical partners.“Gemini™ represents a novel gene expression platform with potential advantages over conventional mRNA-based protein expression technologies,” said Professor Wilfred A. Jefferies, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Eyam Health and lead author of the study. “The study demonstrates that a single binary construct can function interchangeably as a self-amplifying DNA or self-amplifying RNA expression system, enabling sustained protein expression in preclinical models without the need for lipid nanoparticle encapsulation. By reducing manufacturing, storage, and distribution constraints, the Gemini platform supports the development of next-generation biologics, gene therapies, and vaccines. It also strengthens pandemic preparedness, advances global health initiatives, and promotes vaccine equity by increasing access to advanced biologics in low- and middle-income regions.”Key findings reported in the publication include:Long-lasting protein production in preclinical studies after a single injection, suggesting treatments could work longer and with fewer doses.Strong protective immune responses demonstrated in a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine candidate, highlighting the platform’s potential for the creation of effective vaccines.Works without special delivery materials and not dependent on lipid nanoparticles, which are used in most current mRNA vaccines. This could reduce side effects and expand the range of diseases that can be targeted.Stable under real-world conditions, including freeze-thaw cycles and storage at room temperature, making it easier to transport and store than conventional mRNA vaccines.Supports larger and more complex genetic instructions than standard mRNA, opening the door for treatments that were previously not possible.Eyam Health is currently advancing Gemini™ through continued preclinical development, including biodistribution and large-animal studies, and is engaging potential partners evaluating next-generation expression and delivery technologies for biologics.“Independent, peer reviewed validation marks a significant milestone for Gemini™ and provides a level of rigor and transparency that partners and stakeholders expect,” said Ryan M. Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of Eyam Health. “Gemini™ is a potentially disruptive platform with a simplified development pathway and a more efficient cost profile, while providing delivery flexibility and stability that support scalable development programs across human and animal health. This technology represents a major step forward from today’s mRNA approaches, potentially offering safer, longer lasting, and more adaptable treatments for a wide range of diseases. We look forward to advancing the platform with collaborators who share our focus on practical deployment.¨”Publication reference: Jefferies, W.A. et al. A binary self-amplifying expression platform enabling lipid nanoparticle-free vaccines and nanomedicines. Nature Communications 16, 11561 (2025). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-66252-3.About Eyam HealthFounded in 2020, Eyam Health is building next-generation platforms for biologics and genetic medicines, including Gemini™, a self-amplifying expression platform with delivery optionality, and Jennerator™ , an AI-enabled biologics design platform. Eyam’s mission is to make advanced medicines more practical and accessible by reducing barriers related to dose, formulation complexity, and distribution logistics, supporting applications across vaccines and other biologics, and future multi-payload genetic modalities.For more information, visit www.eyamhealth.com

