FCSHOFYF Director Tom Chiappetta to Receive Excellence in Healthcare Award at Health 2.0 Conference

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame & Youth Foundation (FCSHOFYF) is excited to announce that Tom Chiappetta, longtime executive director, will be awarded the Excellence in Healthcare Award at the 2026 Health 2.0 Conference . The conference will be held on April 7, 8, and 9 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.The Health 2.0 Conference brings together about 400 innovators, leaders, and changemakers to explore what’s next in healthcare innovation. Chiappetta will be one of 50 people recognized for their professional dedication to bettering healthcare with the Excellence in Healthcare Award.All nominees for the Excellence in Healthcare Award were chosen based on the following criteria:Decisive leadershipProfessional experienceAwards and accoladesInnovative solutions.Chiappetta and the FCSHOFYF embody the Excellence in Healthcare Award. Their dedicated efforts to provide the county communities with creative and innovative approaches to promote youth fitness, as well as personal development through sports, will be celebrated.“This honor affirms our 20 years of having a long-term impact in making healthy, active lifestyles a daily routine for all our citizens and especially our youth,” said Chiappetta. “Being recognized as the individual who has led the efforts to combat obesity and educate young people to strive for a healthy body, healthy mind mantra is truly humbling.”In addition to Health 2.0, there will be four other conferences simultaneously in different ballrooms: Education 2.0, CXO 2.0, Founders 2.0, and the Tech 2.0 Conference. Each conference will feature world-class speakers and experts. Chiappetta has been selected as a speaker for a panel discussion at the Education 2.0 Conference and will deliver a speech on the topic of “Teaching Kids to Think Like CEOs.”Chiappetta will be delivering his talk on “Teaching Kids to Think Like CEOs” on Wednesday, April 8. He will be highlighting the importance of focusing on providing leadership skills and opportunities to utilize them in day-to-day situations as early as possible to give them a pathway to success.For more information on the FCSHOFYF and Chiappetta’s participation in the Health 2.0 Conference, please contact me at annakate.womack@otterpr.com.About Fairfield County Sports Hall of FameThe Fairfield County Sports Hall of Fame & Youth Foundation (FCSHOFYF), led by Executive Director Tom Chiappetta, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization dedicated to promoting youth fitness, healthy lifestyles, and personal development through sports. FCSHOFYF’s flagship initiative, the Chelsea Cohen Fitness Academy, based at The Carver in Norwalk, connects youth with top trainers, coaches, and health professionals to expand year-round fitness opportunities and combat childhood obesity. The Hall of Fame is housed at Chelsea Piers CT in Stamford.

